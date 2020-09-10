Justin and Hailey Bieber have lately filled their Instagram with a lot of adorable and romantic pictures as they enjoyed a holiday in Idaho. In the latest, the couple recreated their old childhood pictures apparently on their flight back to Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber took to the picture-sharing site on Wednesday to share a picture of him and wife Hailey enjoying sushi boxes from the Katsuya offshoot Krispy Rice aboard a private jet. The picture showed the pop-star with a straight face, but Hailey went for a playful look and posed with her tongue out.

The model later took to her Instagram account to share a cute side-by-side comparison of the picture with a throwback snap from when she was a toddler. The childhood picture also showed Hailey sticking her tongue out with an adorable smile on her face.

Justin joined in the shenanigans and dug out an old picture of himself. The funny picture showed the 26-year-old in his childhood years with a strained smile and bulging eyes as he stood next to a friend.

Hailey took to Instagram stories to share a video which she started by zooming on Justin's phone which showed the throwback picture, and then pulled back the camera to pan it over to the singer's face who attempted recreation of his crooked smile. "OMG," the 23-year-old captioned the clip.

The couple has shared several pictures of themselves from their trip to Idaho, for which they were accompanied by model Kendall Jenner and her rumoured boyfriend Devin Booker. "Last few weeks were equal parts dreamy and adventurous," Hailey wrote about the trip alongside a series of snaps from the picturesque location. One of the pictures showed her in an embrace with her husband on board a boat.

Justin himself shared some captionless pictures from the trip. One of them showed him onboard a boat gazing across Hailey who looks in the middle of a conversation with a glass of wine in her hand. Another showed him looking lost into nature while standing against Lake Coeur d'Alene after the sunset.

They have now returned to Los Angeles and were spotted grabbing a bite in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.