Justin Bieber was recently in Las Vegas with his wife Hailey Bieber when he was captured on camera having an animated chat with her. The video was viewed more than a million times on TikTok before it was taken down, with several users claiming that the pop-star was "yelling" at his wife.

The clip showed the couple being escorted through the halls of a Vegas hotel, where the musician gave a performance of some of his songs while celebrating the launch of Kendall Jenner's new tequila brand, 818 Tequila, on Saturday, July 10. Though the couple could also be seen holding hands in the video, several viewers jumped to the worst conclusion.

"He does not love her sadly," one user wrote, while another commented, "He constantly embarrasses her."

While the video was subsequently taken down, eyewitnesses took to social media to reveal the truth behind the viral clip. "I was right there walking behind him and he was not yelling at her. He had just gotten off stage at the club and was hype and had all this adrenaline. They were both smiling and laughing but of course that's not the part of the video that gets posted. Stop twisting things," one Twitter user wrote.

"My friends and I were with/behind him the whole night, he was in the best mood and was telling her a story but ofc internet lames love their lil scenarios," another user tweeted, as per Just Jared.

A source connected to Delilah club where the couple were partying with Kendall Jenner and other celebrities spoke to E! News about the night. "The group arrived together to Delilah after pre-gaming on a party bus that took them on the strip and then to the venue. They arrived around 11:30 pm and were escorted to their own private table. The club was packed and many people were trying to approach their table," the insider said.

The source said that the performance the "Yummy" hitmaker gave at the club was a special surprise treat for the audience. "He looked really happy to be singing and was dancing and vibing with the crowd. He was smiling and in a great mood. Several bottles of 818 tequila were brought out by club employees and everyone was chanting '818' and holding the bottles in the air," the insider said.