It reads like a Cold War thriller, but this time the courtroom verdict was real and brutal. A former US Navy sailor was sentenced to 200 months in federal prison for selling American military secrets to China.

FBI Director Kash Patel hailed the outcome as a decisive victory in the bureau's intensifying campaign against foreign intelligence threats. It is one of the harshest espionage sentences in recent memory.

A Spy Bust That Shook Washington

The case, which Patel proudly highlighted in a public statement, has become a defining moment for the bureau's renewed focus on counterintelligence and foreign espionage. At the centre of it all is Jinchao Wei, a man who once swore an oath to defend the United States, only to betray it for cash.

According to Patel, the conviction sends a clear message. Those who sell out their country will be found, exposed, and punished. The sentence marks one of the most severe espionage penalties in recent years and comes as fears grow over aggressive Chinese intelligence operations targeting Western militaries.

FBI taking down Espionage once again - Jinchao Wei, a former U.S. Navy sailor who swore an oath to defend this country, chose instead to sell America's secrets to the Chinese Communist Party.



We caught him. He has now been sentenced to 200 months in federal prison.



If you… https://t.co/ffTnv6bPQW — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) January 13, 2026

The Sailor Who Sold Secrets for Cash

Jinchao Wei, also known as Patrick Wei, served as a machinist mate in the US Navy and was based in San Diego. Prosecutors said he began passing sensitive defence information to a Chinese intelligence officer in early 2022. Over an 18 month period, Wei supplied photos, documents, and more than 30 restricted naval technical manuals, many linked to the USS Essex, a key amphibious assault ship.

In exchange, Wei received about £8,940 ($12,000), a sum prosecutors described as shockingly small given the scale of the betrayal. Court documents revealed that Wei even gained US citizenship in May 2022 while actively spying for Beijing, a moment that later drew sharp criticism from officials.

A federal jury convicted Wei last summer on six of seven charges, including espionage and conspiracy. On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 200 months behind bars. In a note to the court, Wei admitted, 'I screwed up', but prosecutors said regret came far too late.

FBI and Navy Strike Back at Espionage

Patel used the sentencing to underline what he called a dramatic rise in FBI counterespionage work. In his statement, he said espionage takedowns were almost four times higher than in 2024 and insisted the bureau would not slow down.

NCIS Director Omar Lopez said Wei had 'knowingly betrayed his fellow service members and the American people'. He added that the case showed a united front between the FBI, the Department of Justice, and intelligence partners to protect the US Navy and Marine Corps.

The Wei case was not isolated. Another sailor, Petty Officer Wenheng Zhao, also pleaded guilty to selling sensitive military information to China. Zhao passed details on radar systems and military exercises in the Indo Pacific region and received nearly £11,165 ($15,000) over two years. Officials said both men were handled by Chinese intelligence officers operating under commercial cover and using encrypted apps to hide their tracks.

A Growing Threat From Beijing

The convictions come amid heightened concern over Chinese espionage worldwide. Intelligence officials warn that Beijing continues to target military personnel, researchers, and critical infrastructure using money, pressure, and deception.

In the UK, fresh controversy has erupted over plans to approve a vast new Chinese embassy in London, with critics warning of national security risks. In the United States, Patel and other senior figures argue that cases like Wei's show how deep and persistent the threat has become.

Assistant Director Suzanne Turner of the FBI said the arrests were a reminder of China's relentless efforts to undermine democracy and national defence. She urged current and former government workers to report any suspicious contact with foreign actors.