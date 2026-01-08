As 2 Broke Girls approaches its 15th anniversary, Kat Dennings has reignited discussion about the sitcom's unresolved ending, acknowledging that a reboot remains possible while conceding that the show's abrupt finale still stings. The remarks have struck a chord with fans who have spent years calling for closure after the comedy ended on a cliffhanger in 2017.

The CBS sitcom, which first aired in September 2011, became a defining comedy for millennial audiences with its fast-paced jokes, bold humour and unlikely friendship at its centre. Even years after cancellation, search interest around a 2 Broke Girls reboot has remained steady, particularly as nostalgia-driven revivals dominate the television landscape.

Kat Dennings Reflects on a 15-Year Milestone

Dennings, who starred as the sharp-tongued Max Black, spoke candidly about the show's anniversary during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. The actress joked about the passage of time and revisiting her old waitress uniform, describing the milestone as both surreal and confronting.

Her comments have resonated widely, not only because of the anniversary but because 2 Broke Girls continues to enjoy strong syndication and streaming popularity. For many viewers, the show remains a comfort watch that feels unfinished.

Why '2 Broke Girls' Ended Without Closure

Despite running for six seasons and producing more than 130 episodes, 2 Broke Girls was cancelled unexpectedly in 2017. The series finale ended with Max and Caroline on the verge of a major career breakthrough, leaving key storylines unresolved.

At the time, the cancellation surprised fans given the show's consistent ratings and global appeal. The lack of a proper wrap-up has since become a central part of its legacy, with many viewers arguing that the characters deserved a definitive ending.

Dennings Addresses Reboot Possibility

Dennings acknowledged that fans were 'robbed' of closure, noting that the unresolved ending was disappointing for both viewers and the cast. While stopping short of confirming any plans, she said the idea of a reboot is not off the table, particularly given the current appetite for reviving established franchises.

Importantly, her comments reflect hope rather than confirmation. There has been no announcement from CBS, Warner Bros. Television or any streaming platform regarding development, scripts or casting discussions. For now, the prospect of a 2 Broke Girls reboot remains speculative.

Reboot Culture Fuels Fresh Interest

Dennings' remarks come amid a broader trend of reviving legacy sitcoms across broadcast and streaming platforms. From limited revival seasons to reunion specials, networks have increasingly leaned on recognisable titles with built-in audiences.

Industry observers note that 2 Broke Girls stands out due to its ongoing popularity in repeats and its clearly unfinished narrative. That combination continues to drive fan campaigns and online discussion, particularly around anniversaries and cast interviews.

Fans Keep the Conversation Alive

Following Dennings' interview, social media reaction was swift, with fans sharing clips, quotes and renewed calls for a proper ending. Many highlighted the enduring appeal of Max and Caroline's dynamic, while others expressed frustration that the show ended just as its central storyline reached a turning point.

What remains clear is that, nearly a decade after its cancellation, 2 Broke Girls still commands attention. While a reboot is far from confirmed, Dennings' openness has ensured the conversation is not going away anytime soon.