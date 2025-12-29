Kate Bush has said she is 'heartbroken' after her close friend Matthew Upham went missing during a Christmas Day swim off the Devon coast. The 67-year-old singer confirmed that the antiques dealer was one of two men still unaccounted for following a major rescue operation in the seaside town of Budleigh Salterton. Emergency services were called on Christmas morning after swimmers got into difficulty in stormy conditions, with several people rescued and treated by paramedics. Despite extensive shoreline and offshore searches, Mr Upham, 63, remains missing.

In a statement shared on her website, Bush described Mr Upham as 'one of my very dearest friends', saying she had known him for 30 years. 'He was extraordinarily kind, thoughtful and lived life to the full,' she wrote, adding that he was a strong swimmer who had a deep respect for the sea and a love of kayaking. Reports suggest Mr Upham attempted to help a woman in distress before being swept away. 'The world has lost someone incredibly special,' Bush added, paying tribute to his warmth, generosity and spirit.

Tributes have also been shared by Mr Upham's family, friends and customers, with a statement from his business describing them as 'heartbroken by the loss'. Locals and loved ones thanked the RNLI, coastguard and emergency responders for their efforts, while friends remembered him as 'the kindest person' and 'a bringer of joy'. Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution around festive sea swims, warning that cold water shock and unpredictable conditions can quickly become life-threatening.