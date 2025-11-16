The world knows that Jeffrey Epstein died in a New York prison cell in 2019, an official suicide that has never stopped spawning conspiracy theories. But a new, shocking report alleges that if Epstein hadn't died, two very famous royals might have. According to a source, the disgraced financier was not just paranoid in his final days; he was allegedly on a 'warpath', devising a detailed plan to 'take out' his one-time friend, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (the former Prince Andrew), and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

A 'Detailed Plan': Why Allegedly Targeted the Yorks

The extraordinary allegation comes from an insider who spoke to author Andrew Lownie for his Lownie Report Substack publication. Lownie, a royal biographer, has recently released the bombshell book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, which is the source of multiple new claims against the couple. This source claims Epstein 'devised a detailed plan to take out Prince Andrew and Fergie'.

The alleged motive? Pure, paranoid self-preservation. 'He was worried that they would fold and spill damaging information about him', the source alleged. 'He felt strongly that both Andrew and Fergie had breached his trust and were planning to leak key information about him in an attempt to save their own skins'.

This was not just an idle threat, the insider insisted. The plot was supposedly concrete and in motion. 'Jeffrey developed a concrete plan to eliminate both of them and had been in talks with a notorious U.K. sniper for hire'.

The source's conclusion is a chilling one: 'If Jeffrey hadn't died, Andrew and Fergie would have been murdered. They knew too much about his s-- trafficking ring'.

Paranoid Pursuer: Jeffrey Epstein Feared The Firm Would 'Murder Him'

This alleged plot reveals a mind consumed by a two-fronted paranoia. While Epstein was reportedly planning to 'eliminate' the Yorks for betrayal, he also simultaneously believed the Royal Family was planning to assassinate him.

The financier, 66 at his death, saw his decades-long association with Andrew, 65, as a fatal liability. That relationship, of course, eventually led to the royal being formally stripped of his rank and 'Duke of York' title by his brother, King Charles III, in October 2025. The source alleged Epstein was 'tipped off by a person connected to Prince Andrew that Buckingham Palace was infuriated' by the connection.

This 'tip-off' reportedly sent Epstein spiralling. He began to fear 'The Firm' would kill him to silence him, even latching onto the 'widely-known conspiracy theory' that the royal family might have been behind Princess Diana's tragic 1997 death.

'He told people close to him weeks before he died that he would be the next to be murdered by the royals', the insider claimed. 'He said during the many years he was close to Prince Andrew, he learned the Palace had a long history of carrying out extrajudicial killings'.

Jeffrey Epstein's Final Fear: Why He Allegedly Feared Fergie Most

While the plot allegedly targeted both Andrew and his ex-wife, the source heeded that Epstein's anxiety was focused more intensely on Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, 66. This alleged distrust has been thrown into sharp relief by the recent (September 2025) publication of an email from Fergie to Epstein, in which she called him her 'supreme friend', a revelation that caused several charities to cut ties with her.

He reportedly saw her as the 'weak link' and a gossip who could not be trusted to keep quiet under pressure. His reasoning was based on his own past experiences with her. 'Jeffrey said Fergie used to tell him about other people's secrets', the source recalled.

This history of sharing secrets, the source claimed, convinced Epstein that she would be the first to turn on him to save herself. 'He said most likely she would not hesitate to tell his. He had lost complete trust in both Fergie and Andrew and wanted them out of the picture forever'.

These explosive allegations paint a picture of a man consumed by a lethal, two-fronted paranoia—allegedly plotting to murder former friends while simultaneously fearing assassination by 'The Firm'. The shocking claim that the Yorks' survival may have been contingent on Epstein's own death adds another disturbing layer to the entire sordid affair.