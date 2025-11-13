Queen Elizabeth II was allegedly forced by her husband, Prince Philip, to turn a blind eye to their son Prince Andrew's growing sex addiction, a royal insider has sensationally claimed.

According to a report obtained by RadarOnline.com, the late monarch was aware of her 'favourite' son's troubling obsession but was pressured by Philip not to intervene. Insiders revealed that the Queen struggled privately as Andrew's reputation for womanising grew — a behaviour that would later explode into scandal through his ties to convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Known for decades as 'Randy Andy', the now 65-year-old Duke of York's reckless lifestyle ultimately led to him being stripped of every royal title and privilege. His final downfall came in October, marking one of the most humiliating chapters in modern royal history.

One of the Queen's 'Biggest Regrets'

The late Queen reportedly carried deep regret over her decision to ignore Andrew's behaviour. Royal biographer Andrew Lownie wrote on Substack that a palace insider revealed how she was 'deeply concerned' about her son's conduct — but was told by Prince Philip to 'ignore it all'.

'Her Majesty and Philip were deeply concerned because their son became obsessed with sex, and it interfered with his royal responsibilities', the insider shared.

The same source added, 'They were aware Andrew preferred spending excessive lengths of time pursuing sexual activities rather than focusing on his duties. It ranks high among the biggest regrets the Queen had'.

Those close to the royal household say the Queen's silence was rooted in both love and fear — love for her son and fear of what public exposure might do to the monarchy's already fragile image.

Andrew, the Queen's Favourite Son, 'Got Away With Everything'

The former Duke of York's status as his mother's favourite son reportedly shielded him from serious consequences for years.

'He brought in prostitutes to Buckingham Palace for years', Lownie claimed. 'It was done on a regular basis. People who worked there complained to people in command, but nothing was done — the security who complained were told, 'If you would like to go back on the beat in Brixton, you have that choice, but otherwise you keep quiet'.

The biographer went on, 'Of course, the Queen knew (about Andrew's proclivities). But he was her favourite son, and he got away with everything. They brushed it under the rug. Until now'.

The revelations add to the mounting picture of a royal mother torn between duty and devotion — a Queen who saw, but chose not to act, until it was too late.

Late Queen Dished Out Punishment to Andrew After Prince Philip's Death

Sources claim that after Prince Philip's death in April 2021, the Queen finally decided to act. With her husband gone, she reportedly felt free to impose harsh discipline on her disgraced son.

In 2019, Andrew was forced to step back from public duties following his disastrous BBC interview, in which he denied the claims made by Epstein trafficking victim Virginia Giuffre, who said she was forced to have sex with him.

By January 2022, the Queen stripped Andrew of all military titles and royal patronages. This came as Giuffre filed a civil lawsuit in the US. The case was settled privately two months later, with Andrew reportedly paying an estimated £8 million.

The move marked one of the few times the Queen publicly punished her son — a moment some insiders say she wished had done years earlier.

Andrew is Stripped of His Royal Titles

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide in April this year, but her posthumous memoir, released in October, revived the controversy. She alleged that Andrew 'believed having sex with me was his birthright' and claimed he knew she was underage, saying, 'My daughters are just a little younger than you', referring to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

King Charles III and Prince William have since taken decisive action. On 17 October, the Palace confirmed Andrew was stripped of his Duke of York title and remaining royal honours. Two weeks later, on 30 October, Buckingham Palace announced he would now be known only as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

He has also been forced to vacate his Windsor residence, the Royal Lodge — ending his royal privileges once and for all.

The latest revelations paint a grim picture of royal cover-ups, parental pressure, and a mother's lasting regret.