Public relations experts are urging Meghan Markle to make dramatic changes to her lifestyle programme, With Love, Meghan, suggesting its future on Netflix hangs in the balance after a poorly performing second season.

This scrutiny follows weak viewership for the Duchess of Sussex's solo venture, which failed to chart in key markets despite featuring celebrity guests like Chrissy Teigen. Analysts suggest a significant overhaul of the show's 'feel-good' tone is necessary to secure a third season.

'Originality and Substance' Deemed Crucial

Public relations specialist Kayley Cornelius commented on the future of Meghan Markle's current Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The PR expert suggested that the royal shift her show's concept because its 'feel-good' theme is no longer sustainable.

'If the Duchess [of Sussex] wants to be taken seriously in her new venture and regarded as a respected figure in the field, she'll have to offer far more than the feel-good concepts we've seen so far,' Cornelius told ActionNetwork.

She added that the focus must switch to unique, valuable content, saying, 'She needs to deliver originality and substance, backed by well-loved special guests and fresh, thought-provoking ideas that offer genuine value beyond what the average viewer can already find online.'

With Love, Meghan Season 3 Unlikely to Happen?

Apart from Chrissy Teigen, With Love, Meghan Season 2 features several celebrity cameos, by Tan France, David Chang, Jay Shetty, Samin Nosrat, and Christina Tosi, to name a few. Despite the roster, the latest season failed to generate widespread viewership.

The second season of With Love, Meghan failed to earn a spot on Luminate's Top 50 Streaming Charts in the United States, suggesting it did not generate a high enough total viewing minutes on the platform. Furthermore, it did not crack Netflix's Top 10 list in the United Kingdom. The figures suggest dwindling interest in Markle's lifestyle programme.

Rhea Freeman, another PR specialist, echoed Cornelius' sentiment. Based on her analysis, she's not confident Netflix will renew With Love, Meghan for a third season because its current performance is not encouraging.

'From looking at the numbers available in terms of the audience for Season 2, I'm not sure we'll see a Season 3 soon,' Freeman told Daily Express.

Sussexes' Broader Netflix Deal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed a multi-year production deal with Netflix in September 2020, through Archewell Productions. They made their debut in the docuseries Harry & Meghan, which premiered in December 2022. The six-part series documented the couple's relationship, exit from royal life, and experiences with the press.

Harry & Meghan performed well and was among the most-watched documentaries on Netflix. They also produced three more documentaries: Live to Lead (2022), Heart of Invictus (2023) and Polo (2024).

According to The Sun, the Sussexes' deal with Netflix had been extended. Aside from Markle's Christmas special, there's a new documentary on the cards. The outlet, however, wasn't sure 'how much the new extended deal will bring in for the couple, or how long it will last.'

Meghan-Netflix Deal Extends to Her Personal Brand

In August, Markle released a statement confirming that her partnership with Netflix has extended to her lifestyle brand, As Ever, formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, prior to its rebranding in February 2025.

'We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand,' Markle said, according to Variety.