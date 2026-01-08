Disney has officially unveiled the cast for its highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated hit Tangled.

Australian actress Teagan Croft has been cast as Rapunzel, the long-lost princess with magical hair, while Milo Manheim, known for Disney Channel's Zombies franchise, will play Flynn Rider, the charming outlaw thief. Michael Gracey, acclaimed for The Greatest Showman, will helm the project, with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

The film is expected to follow the original storyline: Rapunzel, a young woman with hair that has healing powers, forms an unlikely bond with Flynn Ryder, a thief who stumbles upon her secluded tower and helps her escape. The 2010 animated version grossed more $590 million (approximately £465 million) worldwide.

Casting Choices and Fan Reactions

Disney's announcement immediately drew mixed responses. While Croft's casting was widely welcomed, Manheim's selection has divided audiences. Some praised his charisma and musical background, while others criticised Disney for overlooking the controversy surrounding his past comments on Israel.

Who is Milo Manheim?

Born on 6 March 2001, Manheim is the son of actress Camryn Manheim and former model Jeffrey Brezovar. He rose to prominence through Disney's Zombies musical films, where his performances showcased both comedic timing and vocal ability.

Beyond Disney, Manheim has also built a career in theatre, including a turn as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors. He also stars in the Paramount+ supernatural drama School Spirits. Industry observers note that his blend of musical confidence and humour made him a natural fit for Flynn Rider.

Manheim's Past Pro-Israel Comments Resurface

Following the casting announcement, social media users resurfaced Manheim's 2023 Instagram story, in which he expressed solidarity with Israel after the Hamas attack.

'My heart goes out to everyone affected by the attack in Israel,' Manheim wrote, along with a white heart and a symbol of Judaism.

Critics argued the message was one-sided and failed to acknowledge the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Manheim did not respond publicly, but users highlighted his online interactions with musician Matisyahu, described as an avowed Zionist. In one post, Manheim commented: 'I love you matis.'

'This singer performance was cancelled bcs people don't want the Zionist who sang to IOF to perform at their workplace. Then he went to IG to post propaganda bs bcs he's mad and look who's in the comment and like'



'Fck Milo Manheim. Flynn Rider would never.'

Online Backlash to Manheim's Casting

The backlash gained traction on X, where user Sara Stormblessed (@nextsupreme) reposted Film Updates's casting announcement with the caption, 'Not our flynn thank you,' along with the screenshot of Manheim's Instagram story.

Comments quickly followed, with some branding Manheim a Zionist and pledging to boycott the film. One said: 'I'm actually glad I saw this post i had no clue he was a filthy Zionist.' Another one said, 'What a loser! Glad I stopped caring for these stupid Disney live actions! They never learn and they keep flopping.'

Others criticised Disney for repeating what they saw as a mistake made with Snow White, which cast Gal Gadot, also labelled a Zionist by critics. 'Disney really didn't learn a thing from the Snow White mess. They hired Zionist Gal Gadot and the movie flopped hard. Now they're bringing in Zionist Milo Manheim for Tangled. Like... are they serious? So dumb. Keep boycotting this project,' the netizen said.

'Disney really didn't learn a thing from the Snow White mess. They hired Zionist Gal Gadot and the movie flopped hard.'



'Now they're bringing in Zionist Milo Manheim for Tangled. Like… are they serious? So dumb. Keep boycotting this project.'

Disney's live-action Tangled is generating both excitement and controversy. Fans will soon discover whether Rapunzel and Flynn Rider's story can win hearts despite the backlash.

Neither Manheim nor Disney has issued a statement addressing the criticism.