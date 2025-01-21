Canadian businessman and investor, Kevin O'Leary, has proposed the idea of a 'uni-passport' to enable easier movement between the United States and Canada.

In an article for MailOnline, O'Leary revealed that he has recently held extensive discussions with President Donald Trump and is eagerly anticipating Trump's first 100 days in office. "Americans are about to experience a period of rapid change that will transform their lives," he wrote.

Kevin O'Leary: A Shark's Eye View Of Trump's Agenda

'For one, Trump knows that he must move fast,' the 70-year-old Canadian businessman added. According to O'Leary, as the current president of the United States, Trump has a two-year window of near-total control over Washington, D.C., before mid-term elections weaken the Republican Party's narrow majorities in both the House and Senate.

According to Kevin O'Leary, Donald Trump will soon recognise that he has achieved one of the most remarkable political comebacks in American history. Aware that he cannot seek re-election, Trump is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts to secure his legacy swiftly and effectively.

As widely reported, this administration will begin its term with a series of executive orders, many of which aim to reverse hastily issued directives from the final days of President Biden's term. Aside from addressing immediate issues, O'Leary believes Trump will focus on the following four key priorities:

1. Tax Reductions And Easing Regulations

Trump will spare no effort to reduce the federal corporate tax rate from 21% to 15%. However, if that turns out to be an arduous task, extending his 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which lowered the rate to 21%, could appeal to the business community and help attract investment to the US.

This translates to increased job opportunities, greater economic growth, and a brighter future. However, there's controversy surrounding Trump's vague plan to lower tax rates and potentially reduce tax revenues without increasing America's £21.97 trillion ($27 trillion) debt.

Moreover, Trump's plan to streamline government spending through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, could offset any lost tax revenue. Musk has proposed savings of up to £1.63 trillion ($2 trillion).

2. Employing Tariffs For Economic Advantage

Critics have strongly condemned Trump's promise to impose tariffs on imported goods, warning of potential damage to international relations and a significant increase in consumer prices. This fear stems from a misunderstanding of Trump's strategy.

However, O'Leary argues tariffs will not be permanent measures but rather tools to be employed strategically when deemed necessary. He plans to use tariffs as a bargaining tool to gain short-term advantages in negotiations with foreign entities, particularly European car manufacturers and the Chinese government.

'Tariffs can also give Trump leverage in foreign policy. For example, he can impose levies on Mexico if their government doesn't help secure the US-Mexico border,' O'Leary wrote. 'However, if Trump leaves tariffs in place for too long, I will start to be concerned about a return of inflation,' he noted.

3. Breaking Free From Energy Dependence

The recent conflict between Ukraine and Russia dramatically increased global energy prices and severely impacted European nations heavily reliant on Russian energy imports under Vladimir Putin. 'Nobody wants that to happen in the US. Rightfully, one of Trump's top priorities is to make America energy independent,' O'Leary said.

4. The Promise Of US-Canada Integration

While Trump intends to renegotiate existing trade agreements, O'Leary says he is particularly enthusiastic about his vision for a new economic partnership between the United States and Canada. 'In one move, Trump could create the world's largest economic engine - one that is dedicated to freedom of speech and democracy,' the television personality added.

While Canadians are understandably hesitant to relinquish sovereignty, they remain curious about this proposal. There is potential for a mutually beneficial compromise that would establish new trade agreements and foster a secure, shared border that supports the interests of both nations.

A compelling aspect of a potential US-Canada economic union is the possibility of a 'uni-passport,' a single travel document that would grant Americans and Canadians the freedom to study and work in each other's countries seamlessly.

Surveys Reveal Deep-Rooted Resistance to US Influence

Two recent surveys show that most Canadians agree that Donald Trump should stay out of Canada's affairs. However, one survey found that about a quarter of Canadians were open to closer economic ties with the United States. Interestingly, a similar percentage of Americans also supported such a union, according to a report by CBC.

The polls conducted by Abacus Data and the Angus Reid Institute follow Trump's comments about the possibility of Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States. The Angus Reid poll surveyed both Canadians and Americans. One question asked Canadians how they would vote in a referendum on Canadian statehood within the United States.

Minority Support Found For US-Canada Integration

The survey found that only a small minority of Canadians, just 10%, would support joining the US, while a strong majority, 90%, opposed the idea.

The survey revealed that a segment of Americans are receptive to Canada joining the US. While a majority (49%) of Americans surveyed opposed Canadian statehood, a notable quarter supported the proposition.

Canada as 51st State? Four-in-five Americans say a merger should be up to Canadians; 90% of us say ‘no’https://t.co/ry6svzL7fN pic.twitter.com/pEqTspJtKj — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) January 14, 2025

The Abacus Data poll revealed a higher level of support among Canadians for closer economic integration with the United States compared to the findings of the Angus Reid Institute. When asked about their views on this matter, seven in ten Canadians firmly opposed the idea of Canada becoming part of the United States.

However, 24% of Canadians indicated openness to exploring the possibility, while only 6% expressed outright support for Canada joining the United States.