Kim Jong Un's daughter Kim Ju Ae, "lives a life of luxury" as North Korea battles a food crisis, claims South Korea.

According to the South Korean National Intelligence Services, Kim's daughter is 'living a life of luxury' as the citizens of North Korea continue to battle a worsening food crisis.

Kim's daughter, known as Kim Ju-ae, reportedly lives a luxury lifestyle and spends her free time enjoying activities like horse riding, skiing, and swimming.

The information was provided by the South Korean National Intelligence Services while briefing lawmakers and politicians.

The NIS revealed that Kim is pleased that his daughter Ju-ae, who is believed to be around 10 years old, is "very good" at horse riding. She is educated at home in Pyongyang and has never attended a formal educational institution, reported by The Metro.

Kim Ju Ae's background: A closer look at her family and upbringing

Little to no information is known about Kim's family and children, as the North Korean media has refused to reveal any information about them for years. However, Seoul's NIS has revealed that the North Korean leader has had three children who are believed to be aged 13, 10 and six years old.

The only previous confirmation of their existence came from former NBA star Dennis Rodman, who claimed to have met Kim's baby daughter Ju-ae during a trip to North Korea in 2013.

Kim's daughter first appeared in state media in November last year, when the North Korean leader brought her to observe a flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile. She was seen scrolling by an ICBM while holding her father's hand.

Following this, Ju-ae has appeared frequently in state media. She took centre stage at a huge military parade in the capital, Pyongyang, fuelling speculation that she is being primed as a future leader of North Korea.

She also made a rare appearance at a non-military event with her father to watch a football match in celebration of the former leader Kim Jong-il's birthday. They were photographed smiling and clapping during the game.

Kim Ju-ae is believed to be Kim Jong-un's favourite child

Despite the fact that North Korea has never officially identified her, Seoul's spy agency and analysts believe she is Ju Ae, Kim's second child. The North Korean State media now refers to her as the "respected daughter," and her public appearances further fuelled speculation that she is being groomed for a leadership role.

The rise of Ju-ae's prominence is just the latest example of Kim's willingness to share the spotlight with other prominent women. In addition to frequent appearances with his wife, he has made his sister, Kim Yo-jong, the face of the regime's dealings with the U.S. and South Korea. Recently, he also appointed Choe Son-hui Minister of Foreign Affairs of North Korea, making her the country's first female foreign minister.

Meanwhile, Kim had made his public appearance at a military parade with his father, Kim Jong-Il in 2010, when he was 26. He was allegedly picked to be his father's successor when he was just eight years old.

The rising food crisis in North Korea

According to the NIS, while Ju-ae lives comfortably, many North Koreans struggle to put food on the table.

Last week, the U.N. and South Korean authorities suggested food supply in the country has now 'dipped below the amount needed to satisfy minimum human needs'.

North Korea has no official data regarding the issue, but the Peterson Institute for International Economics has analysed other data, including satellite images to gain information.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations has considered North Korea's population to be undernourished since before the COVID19 pandemic began. It is believed that the pandemic, which led to further isolation of North Korea, is the lead cause of the country's escalating food crises.

Meanwhile, in recent months, Kim has been displaying his collection of powerful, destructive missiles, which he uses to defend his supremacy. North Korea's capacity to launch nuclear strikes has grown to a stage where there are calls to declare Pyongyang a nuclear weapons state.