North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rolled into Beijing aboard his signature armoured train to stand alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a massive military parade, a spectacle that has set alarm bells ringing worldwide.

Officially billed as a commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, the show of force is being read very differently by analysts.

The rare sight of Kim, Xi and Putin sharing a stage is seen as a deliberate display of unity and defiance, signalling a tightening axis that could challenge the US-led global order and reshape the balance of power.

A New Alliance on Display

The sight of Kim Jong Un, a leader known for his reclusiveness, standing alongside President Xi and President Putin at the Tiananmen Square parade was a powerful piece of political theatre.

It was the first time the three leaders have appeared together at a single event, and the optics alone were a potent statement of solidarity.

While no formal trilateral alliance was announced, the military parade, featuring China's latest advanced weaponry, served as a tangible display of collective might.

It reinforced the notion of an emerging bloc of nations, which some analysts have dubbed an 'Axis of Upheaval,' directly confronting what they perceive as Western hegemony.

The message was unmistakable: a united front is forming against the US and its allies.

BREAKING: Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Shehbaz Sharif stand together in one frame at China’s V-Day parade.



This historic moment sends a significant message in global politics. #ChinaVDayParade #BeijingParade pic.twitter.com/8g2ik4F34r — Arshu (@im__Arshu) September 3, 2025

Understanding the Diplomatic and Economic Motives

Kim's presence in Beijing is not merely symbolic; it is a calculated move to advance North Korea's strategic interests. The country's foreign policy has recently prioritised Russia, with Pyongyang allegedly supplying ammunition and manpower for the war in Ukraine in exchange for crucial economic and military assistance.

However, this trip to China marks a deliberate effort to mend and strengthen ties with its most significant trading partner. By engaging with both China and Russia, North Korea aims to break out of its long-standing diplomatic isolation.

It seeks to position itself not as a pariah state, but as a legitimate partner in a growing coalition of anti-US nations, a status it believes will offer it greater security and leverage on the world stage.

The Warning in the Diplomacy

The meeting is a direct warning to the West, particularly the UK, US, Japan, and South Korea, who have been strengthening their own security alliances. The deepening cooperation suggests potential for greater military and technology exchange, a prospect that deeply concerns Western powers.

This is underscored by recent comments from Putin on North Korean soldiers joining the fight in Ukraine and the signing of a mutual defence pact with Russia. Furthermore, Kim's daughter, Kim Ju Ae, made her international debut, which observers view as a sign that the North Korean leader is preparing her as a successor.

The Beijing meeting is a pivotal geopolitical moment that could lead to further instability and military tension.

A Shift in Geopolitical Dynamics

CNN World reported that the Beijing meeting was a highly choreographed diplomatic move by North Korea, demonstrating a united front with China and Russia.

The symbolic use of Kim's train underscores his ambition to elevate his country's status and challenge the global order.

The gathering signals a clear shift in geopolitical dynamics, with the three nations signalling closer cooperation in a new era of great power competition. The full implications of their agreements will become apparent in the coming months.