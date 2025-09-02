Who was David Warburton? The former Conservative MP for Somerton and Frome, once celebrated for a sweeping electoral victory before resigning in scandal, has died at the age of 59.

Known for his background in music and business as much as his turbulent political career, Warburton was found in his west London flat on 26 August 2025. Police said his death was unexpected but not suspicious, though the official cause has not been released.

The London Ambulance Service and Metropolitan Police were called to Chelsea Crescent, Sands End, at around 10:47 a.m. Paramedics confirmed his death at the scene. Scotland Yard later issued a statement clarifying that the circumstances were not being treated as suspicious.

Political Career and Parliamentary Role

David Warburton entered Parliament in 2015 after securing one of the largest swings to the Conservative Party. Representing Somerton and Frome, he held the seat until his resignation in June 2023.

During his time in Parliament, Warburton served on several committees and took an active role in constituency matters. His initial election victory was widely noted, as he defeated the incumbent Liberal Democrat candidate with a significant margin.

Scandal and Resignation

Warburton was suspended from the Conservative Party in April 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct and cocaine use. He admitted to taking cocaine but denied the misconduct accusations. As reported by Sky News, 'a former Conservative MP who quit after being accused of sexual misconduct and cocaine use has died at the age of 59, police have said'.

Warburton argued he had been denied a fair hearing by the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme. Although the investigation was closed in July 2023 after the complaints were withdrawn, he resigned from the Commons on 17 June 2023. The resignation triggered a by-election in Somerton and Frome, won by Liberal Democrat Sarah Dyke the following month. Boundary changes ahead of the 2024 general election subsequently abolished the constituency.

Personal Life and Reinvention

Before entering politics, Warburton had a varied career. He studied music at the Royal College of Music and King's College London, earning advanced degrees. He later founded Pitch Entertainment Group, a digital music company, and served as chief executive of Capenex Group.

He was also involved with several youth music charities, reflecting his long-standing passion for the arts.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Warburton drew attention for his dramatic weight loss, shedding six stone and earning praise for his renewed focus on health. At the time, then Health Secretary Matt Hancock commended his transformation. Some colleagues, however, described it as a mid-life crisis.

Tributes and Reaction

News of Warburton's death prompted tributes from across the political spectrum. MP Kevin Hollinrake expressed sadness, noting that Warburton 'He was always a decent, polite, friendly and supportive colleague, and will be much missed by many' and extended condolences to his family.

The unexpected circumstances, combined with Warburton's high-profile resignation and past controversies, have sparked widespread public interest. While police continue to insist there are no suspicious circumstances, speculation over the cause of death remains intense.

Support and Helplines

If you are affected by the issues in this story, help and support is available. In the UK, you can call Samaritans on 116 123 for free or visit www.samaritans.org. You can also contact Mind on 0300 123 3393 for confidential advice and support.