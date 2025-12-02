A New Jersey police officer's nine-year career has collapsed after she admitted to a violent rampage at her ex‑boyfriend's home. Rebecca Sayegh, 32, pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault following the April incident in Berkeley Township, where she attacked her former partner and his new girlfriend.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that as part of her plea, Sayegh has forfeited her position with the Toms River Township Police Department and 'all future public employment in the State of New Jersey'.

Details of the April Rampage

According to prosecutors, Sayegh arrived at her ex‑boyfriend's house late at night on 25 April and used her police baton to smash through the front door. Once inside, she confronted her former partner of five years and his new girlfriend. The confrontation quickly escalated into violence, with Sayegh shoving and pushing both victims.

The pair attempted to restrain her, but she broke free and continued her rampage, smashing items around the home and damaging the hood of one victim's car. The new girlfriend fled into the backyard and called 911 as the situation spiralled further out of control.

When officers arrived, Sayegh resisted arrest and attempted to fight with them. As she was eventually restrained and escorted down the driveway, she threatened to burn down her ex‑boyfriend's house.

Legal Consequences and Prior Controversy

The destructive spree caused approximately $2,000 (approximately £1,500) in damage to the property and an additional $500 (approximately £378) to the car, prosecutors said. Despite the severity of the incident, Sayegh was released under New Jersey's bail reform system after her arrest.

She had already been suspended without pay from the Toms River Police Department. Her guilty plea on 17 November formalised the end of her career, with prosecutors seeking a sentence of 180 days in Ocean County Jail as a condition of probation. They also requested that she have no contact with the victims and pay restitution.

Sayegh's downfall comes after she filed a lawsuit against the department and township last year. In that case, she alleged that former Toms River Police Chief Mitch Little and other superiors sexually harassed her and denied her promotions because of her gender. While the lawsuit added another layer of controversy to her career, it was the violent home invasion that ultimately sealed her fate.

Sentencing Ahead

Sayegh is scheduled to be sentenced on 26 January 2026. While prosecutors are seeking a 180-day jail term as a condition of her probation, the final decision rests with the presiding judge. The court will likely weigh several factors, including the violent nature of the home invasion, her use of a police-issued baton as a weapon, and her status as a law enforcement officer—a significant aggravating factor. These will be balanced against any mitigating circumstances her defence may present, such as her service record prior to the incident.

For the victims, the hearing represents a final step towards closure after a night of violence and intimidation. The enforcement of a strict no-contact order and the payment of restitution for the damages are crucial components of the legal resolution. For Sayegh, the sentencing marks the definitive end of her career, formalising the loss of her badge, pension, and the permanent ban from public employment in New Jersey—a complete personal and professional downfall.

Ultimately, the case underscores the wider implications of police misconduct. When an officer crosses the line from protector to aggressor, the breach of public trust erodes the community's faith in the entire institution. While Sayegh's own lawsuit alleged systemic issues within the department, her criminal actions have irrevocably defined her legacy. The sentencing will therefore serve not only as a measure of justice for the individuals harmed but as a public reaffirmation that the standards of conduct for those in uniform are absolute and that accountability will be enforced.