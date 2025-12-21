Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter, North West, made her Instagram debut on Friday, launching her own account despite her father's years-long public opposition to children on social media.

The 12-year-old kicked off her Instagram presence with a blurry snapshot captioned simply 'first post', showing her flashing peace signs whilst dressed in a black miniskirt, graphic T-shirt, and bedazzled boots. Her account bio states it is 'managed by parents', though the move has sparked surprise given Kanye West's previously fierce stance against his children appearing on social platforms.

According to E! Online, North posed for the camera whilst looking away in the motion-blurred image, accessorising with statement jewellery in what appeared to be a Balenciaga ensemble.

The account quickly amassed over 31,000 followers within hours of going live, with fans flooding the comments section calling her a 'queen' and 'diva', Geo News reported.

A History of Public Opposition

The Instagram launch stands in stark contrast to Kanye West's repeated warnings about social media exposure for his four children, whom he shares with Kim Kardashian alongside Saint, 10, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In a widely circulated 2022 video, the rapper declared his position in no uncertain terms. 'I am her father, and I know y'all don't respect fathers and the idea of family, but] I said I'm not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so,' he said in an Instagram clip at the time, according to Page Six.

The outburst came after North, then eight years old, posted a TikTok of herself singing along to MGK's song 'Emo Girl' alongside her cousin Penelope Disick on the joint account she shares with her mother.

'I told y'all before about this tik tok stuff,' West captioned his post. 'Now my 8 year old on here singing she fell in love with an emo girl. Leftist don't want fathers to have no say in our childrens [sic] lives.'

Kim's Defence of Creative Expression

Kim Kardashian responded to her ex-husband's criticism at the time with a pointed Instagram Stories post defending her parenting approach.

'Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,' she wrote, as reported by E! Online. 'As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter whilst also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision - because it brings her happiness.'

The Skims founder has consistently defended North's experimental fashion choices and creative outlets. Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in October, Kim explained her philosophy on allowing North freedom of expression.

'I'm like, "Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is",' she told host Alex Cooper. 'It makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her.'

She added that North has developed a thick skin about public opinion. 'She'll be like, "Mum, I saw this and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair, or my this or that".'

Growing Controversy Over North's Public Image

North's Instagram debut follows months of controversy surrounding her increasingly bold fashion choices and body modifications. In November, health experts raised concerns after the 12-year-old revealed dermal piercings on both middle fingers, sparking debate about age-appropriate content.

AllHipHop noted that recent posts have featured North with fake face tattoos, nose piercings, and grillz, creating what critics describe as an 'adult aesthetic' on a preteen.

West's concerns have intensified as North's online presence has grown. Hello! Magazine reported that the rapper previously claimed North was 'being put on TikTok against his will' and criticised the platform's influence on young users.

However, Yahoo Creators pointed out that North has been a public figure since birth, appearing at Paris Fashion Week as a toddler and performing on massive stages long before social media became an issue. The article argued that her Instagram debut 'doesn't steal her childhood' but rather 'reflects the one she already lives'.

The conflicting approaches between Kim and Kanye over their children's public exposure show no signs of resolution, with North's new Instagram account representing the latest flashpoint in their ongoing co-parenting challenges.

Whether Kanye West had any involvement in approving the account marked as 'managed by parents' remains unclear, though his previous statements suggest continued resistance to his children's social media presence.