President Donald Trump has publicly stated that Kim Jong Un responded to his recent request for a conversation, expressing his intention to meet North Korea's supreme leader again later this year.

However, high-ranking regime official and sister Kim Yo Jong delivered a striking reality check, declaring herself 'completely unaware' of any recent communication between the two leaders.

The diplomatic friction highlights an extraordinary contradiction in international relations, coming just as Trump claimed North Korea possesses 57 nuclear weapons, a figure that directly collides with higher defence estimates from Seoul.

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the cuts to America's joint military exercises with South Korea were ‘not even worth commenting on’, as she cast doubt on the US president’s claim over communication between Pyongyang and Washington. https://t.co/0leCF6pFkf pic.twitter.com/ZQSs1td5tN — Financial Times (@FT) August 20, 2026

Kim Yo Jong Casts Doubt on Trump's Communication Claims

Kim Yo Jong, serving as one of her brother's closest advisers and key spokespersons for the regime, immediately punctured the narrative of renewed back-channel talks.

When questioned about reports of a dialogue between Trump and Kim Jong Un, she stated bluntly that she was completely unaware of it.

'I am completely unaware of it,' Kim Yo Jong said, adding that this may be 'the only thing' she does not know about the foreign policy of North Korea's supreme leadership. That does not prove Trump and Kim had no contact. But it creates an extraordinary contradiction. Trump says Kim responded, while one of his closest lieutenants says she does not know of it.

Trump Wants Another Kim Summit

Trump said Monday that Kim had responded after the US president requested a conversation. He did not disclose what Kim allegedly said or explain how the communication took place.

By Wednesday, Trump was talking about meeting Kim again later this year, although he would not say whether the two leaders had exchanged letters. The two men met three times during Trump's first term, but their denuclearisation talks ultimately failed.

Trump is once again betting on their personal relationship. 'I get along with him,' Trump said, pointing to his relationship with Kim as a reason for optimism.

Kim Yo Jong acknowledged that her brother has a 'great relationship' with Trump and 'personally has good memories and feelings' towards him. But she drew a sharp line between personal goodwill and actual diplomatic communication.

Trump's 57 Nukes Claim Raises Eyebrows

Then came Trump's startling nuclear revelation. The president said North Korea possesses 57 nuclear weapons, giving an unusually precise figure without publicly explaining where it came from.

That matters because North Korea's arsenal is notoriously difficult to measure. Pyongyang keeps its weapons programme secret, leaving governments and researchers to rely on intelligence assessments and estimates.

South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back subsequently told lawmakers that North Korea is estimated to possess 80 to 120 nuclear warheads. The upper end of that estimate is more than double Trump's figure.

Ahn Gyu-back stressed that the exact number cannot be independently confirmed and that the range is based on private research assessments. Still, the gap raises an obvious question: where did Trump's 57 figure come from?

Trump's Military Gesture Fails To Impress

Trump's claims about renewed contact came as Washington moved to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.

The drills are a longstanding source of anger in Pyongyang, but Kim Yo Jong rejected the idea that reducing them represented a meaningful goodwill gesture. She said their provocative and offensive nature remained unchanged. That puts Trump in an awkward position. Washington made a move that could help create conditions for talks, yet Pyongyang indicated it had changed little.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung welcomed Trump's approach while backing greater responsibility for Seoul's own defence. Then North Korea sent another unmistakable signal.

On Thursday, it launched roughly 10 short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea, according to US and South Korean officials.

A Dangerous Gap Between Words and Reality

The timing is hard to ignore. Trump is talking about renewed communication, another summit, and his positive relationship with Kim. Kim Yo Jong says she knows nothing about the alleged contact. Washington is reducing military exercises, while Pyongyang insists the move changes nothing.

Meanwhile, North Korea's nuclear arsenal may be considerably larger than Trump's 57-weapon figure suggests. Trump's personal relationship with Kim may still open a door to diplomacy. But for now, the signals from Pyongyang are anything but straightforward.

Trump says Kim responded. Kim's sister says she is 'completely unaware' of it. Trump says North Korea has 57 nuclear weapons. South Korea estimates as many as 120. And while Washington talks about diplomacy, North Korean missiles are still flying. The question now is whether Trump is genuinely reopening a channel with Kim Jong Un or once again getting ahead of the facts.