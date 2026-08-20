For more than two years, Israel's military insisted its forces were nowhere near the car in which five-year-old Hind Rajab bled to death in Gaza.

IDF on Wednesday admitted that its troops had fired on that vehicle after all, and opened a criminal investigation into a killing that became one of the war's most haunting symbols.

The acknowledgement, delivered as part of the Israel Defence Forces' first comprehensive report on alleged war crimes since the war began in October 2023, reverses an earlier denial in which the military said its forces had not been present near the vehicle or within firing range.

The IDF has now referred the case to its military police for criminal investigation, alongside a separate probe into the killing of 15 Palestinian paramedics. Rights groups welcomed the admission but warned that such investigations seldom end in punishment.

The Killing That Israel Denied for Two Years

Hind Rajab died in late January 2024, trapped in a car with relatives who had already been killed as the family tried to flee an Israeli advance on Gaza City.

The military acknowledged for the first time on Wednesday that it had opened fire on the vehicle carrying the girl, having previously said a preliminary inquiry found its forces were not in the area.

The circumstances of her death are what gave it such force. The child was pinned down in the car for hours, pleading with paramedics by mobile phone to come and rescue her while her aunt, uncle and three cousins lay dead around her.

Recordings of those calls, in which a terrified small girl begged for help that arrived too late, spread around the world and turned her name into a rallying cry for accountability.

Two paramedics dispatched to reach her were also killed. The ambulance sent to retrieve Hind was struck, a detail that widened the horror of the case and fed longstanding allegations that Israeli forces had fired on those trying to save her.

A docudrama about her death, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab', won awards at the Venice Film Festival and was nominated for an Academy Award this year, keeping the case in the public eye long after the shots were fired.

What the Israeli Military Conceded

The distinction between what Israel admitted and what it has not yet concluded is important.

The IDF acknowledged that its troops fired on the car carrying Hind, four of her cousins and her aunt and uncle as they fled the invasion of Gaza City, but it has not characterised the shooting as deliberate; the criminal investigation it opened is meant to establish exactly what happened and whether any soldier bears criminal responsibility.

The case was one of five 'exceptional operational incidents' the military said it had reviewed, drawn from about 150 such reviews of troop conduct in Gaza.

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It referred two, Hind's killing and the deaths of 15 paramedics in Tel al-Sultan, for criminal investigation, while declining to open criminal probes into three other high-profile attacks, including the strike that killed seven aid workers with the World Central Kitchen charity in April 2024.

That selectivity drew immediate criticism. The World Central Kitchen founder, chef Jose Andres, condemned the decision not to pursue the killing of his staff as 'wrong and painful', and the pattern of which cases were advanced and which were closed is likely to shape how the announcement is judged internationally.

Doubt That Justice Will Follow

For Hind's family and for Palestinian officials, the opening of an investigation is not the same as a promise of accountability. Speaking to Reuters from a displaced persons camp in Gaza City, the girl's grandmother, also named Hind Rajab, said the family did not trust the judiciary of the state of Israel and appealed instead to the international justice system.

The scepticism is grounded in a record. Israeli rights groups say criminal-misconduct investigations into troops over the killing of Palestinians rarely lead to convictions, and the Hind Rajab Foundation, established in her name, said such probes overwhelmingly end without meaningful examination or punishment, with the rare convictions drawing exceptionally lenient sentences.

The Palestinian Red Crescent, whose paramedics died trying to reach her, has demanded an international investigation instead, its spokesman saying Israeli measures are 'not enough'.

The admission, then, lands as both a milestone and a test. It is the first time the military has conceded its role in a killing it long denied, and the first time it has opened criminal investigations into troop conduct of this kind in the Gaza war.

Whether that produces a prosecution, or joins the long list of inquiries that quietly closed, is the question Hind Rajab's family says only justice from outside Israel can answer.