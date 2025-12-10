In a move that could significantly alter the landscape of royal entrepreneurialism, Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, is reportedly being courted by major brands to establish her own lifestyle and interior design empire. Her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, has already started her own business in the same industry with As Ever, originally named American Riviera Orchard before its rebranding earlier this year.

Middleton launching her own lifestyle brand would not only rival but potentially 'dwarf' the Duchess of Sussex's commercial venture, according to sources. Additionally, the prospect of the future Queen capitalising on her widely admired taste in fashion and design sparks excitement among her fans and top-tier brands, with some reportedly begging her to enter the market.

Commercial Giants Want Kate Middleton

The buzz surrounding Kate Middleton potentially launching her own lifestyle brand springs from her noticeable influence on British style and decor. According to sources close to the Wales family, the royal mother of three has received multiple offers from leading brands that want to work with her on furniture lines, homeware collections, and even exclusive interior design consultancies.

'Major brands are approaching Kate like crazy,' a source told Radar Online. 'It's exactly the sort of venture that would fit her understated but impeccable aesthetic, and there's a lot of excitement in the industry about what she could achieve.'

Even Prince Harry was impressed by Middleton's work. In his 2023 memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex said his sister-in-law did a 'magnificent' job in the Kensington Palace apartment makeover.

He loved the wallpaper, ceiling trim, and the walnut bookshelves. Prince Harry said Middleton picked 'peaceful colours, [and] priceless works of art' that he even likened the place to a 'museum.'

'We congratulated them on the renovation without holding back the compliments while feeling embarrassed of our Ikea lamps and the second-hand sofa we'd recently bought on sale with Meg's credit card on sofa.com,' Prince Harry added.

The renewed interest in Middleton's interior design skills stems from their recent move to Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park. The family of five lived in Adelaide Cottage for three years before relocating to their current residence, just in time for the holiday season.

Their new home serves as a perfect canvas for the Princess of Wales to showcase her design prowess. Insiders say Middleton can monetise her talent in design because many love and approve of her taste.

Kate's Potential Business a Threat to Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton possesses a 'contemporary classic' aesthetic widely admired by many. Her unmatched credibility and taste are visible in the royal residences she decorated and her fashion choices.

Middleton's economic influence, dubbed the 'Kate effect,' has turned several brands into success stories and even saved collapsing businesses. Issa, the brand behind her sapphire engagement dress, was about to shut down, but Middleton put them on the map. However, the success also backfired because Issa could not keep up with the number of orders that kept coming in after Middleton was seen wearing their design.

With the 'Kate effect' and the massive commercial demand for her designs, Prince William's wife could easily dominate the industry if she accepted the deals offered to her. Her potential success could be a threat to the Duchess of Sussex if they are in the same market.

'Everyone around her is saying she could easily turn this talent into a brand that overshadows any lifestyle business Meghan has tried to launch,' the source continued.

Meghan Allegedly 'Fuming' Over the Competition

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been constantly pitted against each other after the latter joined the royal family. Despite Markle's background in the entertainment industry, many feel that she's no match for Middleton's grace and elegance.

The alleged rivalry between the two duchesses is already on, even before the talks about the future Queen starting her own lifestyle brand. Several claimed that Markle was jealous of her sister-in-law and that may have started when she realized that Nottingham Cottage, her first royal residence with Prince Harry, was too small compared to Prince William and Middleton's former home, the Kensington Palace's Apartment 1A, according to former royal butler Paul Burrell in his book, The Royal Insider.

Markle seemingly confirmed that she noticed the disparity when she spoke about their home on Netflix's Harry & Meghan.

'As far as people were concerned, we were living in a Palace. [But] we were living in a cottage. Kensington Palace sounds very regal; of course, it does say palace in the name. But Nottingham Cottage was small," Markle said, per The Royal Observer.

Earlier this year, an anonymous source from California told RadarOnline that 'Meghan feels like she has the royal monopoly on all things health, beauty and fashion,' so she was allegedly 'fuming' over rumours that Middleton could appear on the Vogue magazine cover again.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour hasn't confirmed the Princess of Wales' Vogue cover rumours. When asked about it, she just said, 'Yeah, I don't know where those [rumors] have come from, do you?'

Whether there's a real competition between Middleton and Markle or not, the alleged rivalry between the two duchesses is among the favorite subjects royal fans want to talk about. Regardless, there is genuine interest in Middleton's design talent.