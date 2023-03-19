Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are expected to take part in the coronation procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, at Westminster Abbey. The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to take part in the historic event, which will be broadcast around the world.

The royal children will have significant roles in the coronation ceremony

Prince George, who is nine-years-old, was widely expected to attend, along with Princess Charlotte, who will have just turned eight years old by then. However, the attendance of Prince Louis, who will be five years old, was uncertain.

According to coronation rehearsal plans, the King and Queen Camilla are expected to be accompanied by George, Charlotte, and Louis as they leave the Abbey.

The royal children will join their parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, in a carriage behind their grandfather, King Charles, and grandmother, Queen Camilla, as the coronation procession travels to Buckingham Palace in the Golden State Coach along with other members of the Royal Family.

It was also reported that King Charles' coronation procession is planned to be much smaller than the late Queen Elizabeth's procession. King Charles was just four years old at Queen's coronation which took place in 1953. He was photographed looking bored.

"Although the children's presence has not been confirmed by Kensington Palace, documents show that after processing out of the abbey, they are expected to join their parents in a carriage behind the King and Queen, who will be in the Gold State Coach," The Sunday Times reported.

Harry and Megan's children are yet to be invited to the coronation

Their cousins, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Harry and Meghan's children, have not yet received an invitation to the coronation, according to reports.

Archie will be four years old on the day of his grandfather's coronation, and Lilibet will be weeks away from celebrating her second birthday, which is on June 4.

Meanwhile, there is no word on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the coronation. They will reportedly have no role in the historic state event.

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," said a spokesperson told Town & Country magazine earlier this month.

Royal children's previous public appearance left people in awe

The royal children had previously delighted the crowds and won the hearts of many when they showcased their royal waves in honour of their great-grandmother the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which took place last year.

They appeared on the palace balcony for the flypast, eliciting some amusing reactions from Louis, who held his hands over his ears, most likely due to the roar of the aircraft overhead.

Louis was also seen sharing a sweet moment with his grandfather when he sat on the then Prince Charles' lap during the Jubilee pageant on the final day of the festivities as the parade passed by the royal box.

In September, George, who is second in line to the throne, and Charlotte attended their great grandmother the Queen's state funeral at Westminster Abbey. However, Louis was not present and it was assumed that it might have been due to the fact that he was too young to attend the service with his parents, William and Kate.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be considering what wider roles George, Charlotte, and Louis might play on the day of their grandfather's official accession to the throne.

The children's attendance at public events is not usually confirmed in advance, especially for Louis due to his age. Kensington Palace has refused to comment on the matter.