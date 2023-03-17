Oprah Winfrey shared her thoughts on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should attend King Charles III's coronation on May 6 in an interview with Gayle King.

Referencing reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited to attend the ceremony, King asked, "Do you think they should go? Do you think they should not go? Is it something you'd like to comment on? I'm listening."

To which Winfrey replied, "I think they should do what they feel is best for them and for their family. That's what I think."

"That's what the bottom line it comes down to. What do you feel like is the right thing for you," she continued, and added that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not asked her about her opinion on the matter.

Netizens agree with Winfrey's advice with one writing on Twitter, "I agree Oprah! They should do what feels right for them as a family. Not an easy decision- tough place to have to make such decision. I really hope they listen to their heart."

Another commented, "I agree. At the end of the day, whether we want them to go or not go to the coronation; it is ultimately their decision and not ours. I will support whatever decision they make."

A third shared having a "feeling that they will attend" writing, "Having read Prince Harry's book, one feels his love for his father even though they have had a turbulent relationship from time to time. Also believe this because they continue to respect QEII."

Oprah says that Prince Harry and Meghan “should do what they feel is best for them and for their family” when deciding whether to attend King Charles’ coronation. https://t.co/GAGXph1ern pic.twitter.com/nCV3vEbq73 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) March 15, 2023

I think they should go, handle it with dignity just like the Queens funeral. — Carla Williams (@slave2cat) March 16, 2023

The interview with CBS Mornings comes after a representative for the Sussexes confirmed that the duke has received an email invite. But the couple has not yet confirmed whether they will attend or not. The day also falls on their son Archie's fourth birthday so it is unclear if they will have a double celebration in the U.K. or remain in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle caused quite a stir during their explosive sit-down interview with Winfrey in March 2021. They shared a series of serious allegations against the Firm, against King Charles III, and a senior royal family member, who they said raised concerns about their son's skin colour.

To this day, the couple has not revealed the identity of the said royal, but confirmed with King that it is neither Prince Philip nor Queen Elizabeth II. The Sussexes continued to criticise the monarchy after that in a series of other interviews such as in their Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan" which was released on Dec. 8, 2022 and then in the duke's promotional interviews for his memoir "Spare."

He also shared some damaging revelations about the royal family in his book. The incessant criticism against the royals and the monarchy had led many to believe that King Charles III will not invite the Sussexes to his coronation.

Now that they have been invited, royal experts are debating whether the couple should attend or not. Some believe that they will be there but will be very low key just like what happened at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Others worry that they might just steal the limelight away from His Majesty and advised them to remain in California.

Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former butler, believes that the 38-year-old duke will attend the ceremony alone because his wife would "not be brave enough" to face the royals whom she allegedly "pushed under the bus."

As Winfrey said it is up to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to decide what is best for their family. King Charles III's coronation will be held in London's Westminster Abbey and will have an estimated 2,000 guests present. He will be crowned alongside Queen Consort Camilla by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.