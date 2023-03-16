Royal biographer Christian Andersen accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of forcing King Charles III to update the royal family's website to reflect their children's royal titles alongside the announcement of Lilibet's christening.

In a statement, a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced Lilibet's baptism on March 3 by the bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor. The announcement referred to the one-year-old as "princess."

Two days later, Buckingham Palace on its official website updated both Lilibet and Archie's royal titles on the Line of Succession into HRH Princess and HRH Prince, respectively. They were previously listed as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Sussexes' spokesperson said the change in titles was agreed upon in private after Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022. But it took six months for the changes to be made public.

Andersen told Fox News Digital, "It appears that with one decisive stroke, she and Harry declared that their children would be prince and princess, basically making the king's decision for him. Charles has been dragging his feet on this one for six months now, and frankly, it did seem quite possible the titles might never be forthcoming if it were left entirely up to the palace."

The author of "The King: The Life of Charles III" continued, "The largely faceless courtiers who run the monarchy— Diana used to call them the 'men in gray' — were clearly taken by surprise and none too happy that they were placed in the awkward position of having to update the royal website, and quickly."

Andersen suggested that the Sussexes are desperate for Archie and Lilibet to have their royal titles. He drew comparisons between the couple and Princess Anne and Prince Edward, who chose not to give their children HRH titles.

He said, "It was obviously more important to Harry and Meghan that Archie and Lilibet get the full treatment, which seems highly ironic since the Sussexes are no longer working royals, live half a world away, and spend a great deal of time lobbing grenades over palace walls."

The author acknowledged that "like any parents, they want to see their children get what they feel is rightfully theirs." He alleged that the Sussexes "are still resentful for having been sidelined as 'lesser royals,' and that goes double for their kids."

Andersen said that Buckingham Palace was "hardly in a position to deny Archie and Lilibet titles once the Sussexes' declaration was made." He thinks that the couple's action greatly affects their chances of being at the coronation saying, "They have been invited, of course, but now it's more up in the air than ever."

He believes that King Charles III "may be quite upset that the Sussexes seem to have taken matters into their own hands once again." He is also certain that Prince William "is not pleased. And all that just adds fuel to simmering resentments between the two camps."

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed the duke received an email invite to King Charles III's coronation on May 6. But there is no word yet if they will attend the ceremony or not. Reports also have it that their children have not been invited. The day coincidentally falls on Archie's fourth birthday.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle waited for Buckingham Palace to announce Archie and Lilibet's royal titles. This would explain the six-month wait. They "were hoping the Palace would jump the gun and announce it before they did." But when that did not happen they went ahead and subtly revealed it themselves through Lilibet's christening announcement.