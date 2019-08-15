The latest celebrity "au naturel" trend has created quite a buzz on Instagram and when it is about trends, the Kardashians have never been left behind. This time, 40-year-old Kourtney Kardashian is causing quite a stir. She recently posted a photo on Instagram clad in a black swimsuit showing off her stretch marks.

Her fans can't stop praising her for not photoshopping the image. The stretch marks on her thigh are quite prominent.

The photo was taken in Italy for her lifestyle magazine Poosh. She posted the picture on the Poosh Instagram page. Page Six reported that in the picture, she is wearing a black swimsuit with extremely high-cut sides and a belt tied around her waist which is from Kai Lani Swimwear's resort 2020 collection. She paired it up with a boater hat from Janessa Leoné "Marie Exclusive", a stylish black chiffon scarf tied around her neck and she completed her look with Linda Farrow "Elgin C1" angular sunglasses.

Although, the highlight was not intended to be the stretch marks on her thigh, the eldest Kardashian was flooded with positive comments from her fans. A proud fan wrote, "I love the fact that you let your stretch marks show! Proud, hot Mama!!" To one of her fan's comment, Kourtney also replied saying, "I love my little stripes," adding a smiling emoji.

Celebrities sharing pictures highlighting their real self has become all the rage. At least, the recent trends suggest that. When it comes to such popular figures, they not only garner support for themselves but also encourages others to be their real self.