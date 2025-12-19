Kristin Cabot never expected a fleeting moment at a Coldplay concert to dismantle her career and private life.

Yet months after a Coldplay kiss cam clip turned her into a global viral figure, the former senior HR executive at tech firm Astronomer has broken her silence.

In her first interviews since the scandal erupted, Cabot acknowledged poor judgement and personal responsibility but firmly denied having an affair with her boss.

Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence

The incident occurred on 16 July 2025 during Coldplay's Music of the Spheres Tour stop at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Cabot was attending the show with friends alongside Andy Byron, then the Astronomer CEO. During the concert, the pair appeared on the big screen during the Coldplay kiss cam segment, with Byron's arms around Cabot.

As they realised they were being broadcast, both attempted to hide from view. From the stage, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin remarked that they were either 'having an affair or just very shy.' A short fan-recorded clip of the moment quickly spread online. Within days, it had surpassed 100 million views, triggering speculation, memes and accusations of infidelity.

Cabot remained silent as the video dominated social media. She eventually broke that silence in her first interview with The New York Times, published on 18 December 2025, followed by separate interviews with The Times of London and coverage across major outlets.

Cabot Blames Alcohol, Didn't Admit Cheating

In her interviews, Cabot acknowledged poor judgement, but stopped short of admitting to an affair with Byron. She said alcohol played a role in lowering her guard during the concert. 'I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss,' Cabot said, referring to the alcoholic drinks.

She stressed that she accepted responsibility for her actions and the consequences that followed.

'It's not nothing. I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That's the price I chose to pay,' she said.

Cabot maintained that while her behaviour was inappropriate, it should not be mistaken for cheating.

Cabot Says She Had a Big Crush on Byron

Cabot also addressed the nature of her feelings towards Byron. Speaking to The Times of London, she admitted she had developed an emotional attraction to him while they worked together. 'I definitely thought he was a good-looking guy and I had that thought of, 'If I didn't work here ....'' she said.

She described it as a 'big happy crush', explaining that both were going through marital separations at the time. According to Cabot, sharing similar personal challenges strengthened their emotional bond, though she insisted it did not cross professional lines before the concert.

No Sexual Relationship: Cabot

Cabot was clear in denying any sexual relationship with Byron during their time at Astronomer. She told The New York Times that the Coldplay concert was the first and only time they kissed. Recalling the moment they appeared on the screen, she said she was immediately overwhelmed by embarrassment.

'I'm the head of H.R., and he's the C.E.O. It's so cliché and so bad,' she said, adding that both quickly realised the seriousness of the situation and discussed informing the company's board that same night.

'No Affair Between Cabot, Byron'

An anonymous source close to Cabot later told PEOPLE that there was no affair between the two colleagues. 'Kristin and Andy had an excellent working relationship, a great friendship. There was no affair,' the source said, while acknowledging the conduct was inappropriate.

Cabot's and Byron's Career Downfall

Following an internal investigation, Byron resigned as Astronomer CEO after being placed on leave. The company said its leadership standards had not been met.

On the other hand, Cabot was asked to return to her role but declined, negotiating her resignation, which was announced on 24 July 2025. She later filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, on 13 August 2025.

Cabot has said she and Byron have had minimal contact since a final meeting in September 2025, as she works to rebuild her life away from public scrutiny.