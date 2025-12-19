Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer HR executive who went viral after being caught on a Coldplay concert kiss cam with her then-boss, has spoken publicly for the first time, saying the online backlash she faced was disproportionate and career-ending.

Cabot insists the incident stemmed from a 'bad decision' made after drinking alcohol and maintains that both she and the CEO were separated from their spouses at the time.

The 53-year-old says the brief on-screen moment has followed her for months, turning her into a viral meme and, in her words, rendering her 'unemployable' despite years of professional experience in human resources.

What Happened at the Coldplay Concert

The controversy began when a kiss-cam segment at a Coldplay concert showed Cabot dancing and embracing Astronomer CEO in front of tens of thousands of fans. The clip, which lasted only seconds, spread rapidly across social media platforms, with viewers framing it as evidence of an inappropriate workplace affair.

Although the concert was not a corporate event, the visibility of the interaction and the power imbalance implied by their professional relationship fuelled intense scrutiny. Within hours, the footage had been reposted widely, spawning memes, commentary and speculation about their personal lives.

'A Bad Decision' After Drinking

Cabot has acknowledged that her behaviour was inappropriate, describing it as a lapse in judgement after drinking a 'couple of High Noons'. In an interview with The New York Times, she said she wanted 'to put a cute outfit on and go out and dance and laugh', adding that she did not hear the jumbotron announcement before seeing herself on the screen.

She has taken responsibility for the moment, saying she accepted the professional consequences that followed. However, she disputes the scale of the reaction, arguing that a single mistake should not erase decades of career achievements.

Claims They Were 'Amicably Separated'

A central part of Cabot's account is her insistence that neither party was cheating in the conventional sense. She says both she and Byron were separated from their spouses at the time and were in the process of ending their marriages.

Cabot has also revealed that her soon-to-be ex-husband was present at the same concert, a fact she says only registered once she saw herself on the big screen. She described their separation as amicable and said her immediate concern was that she may have embarrassed him publicly.

Career Fallout and Online Backlash

Following the viral incident, Cabot says her career in HR effectively ended. Speaking to The Times, she has described being labelled 'the most maligned HR manager in history' and claims recruiters and employers now view her as untouchable.

The former executive says she bore the brunt of the criticism, while public attention on Byron faded more quickly. She argues that the reputational damage has been permanent, extending far beyond the initial news cycle.

Gendered Criticism and Public Shaming

Cabot has spoken about the nature of the abuse she received, saying she was subjected to sexist accusations, including claims that she 'slept her way to the top'. She disputes those narratives, pointing to years of professional sacrifice and experience that predated her role at Astronomer.

She has framed the episode as an example of how women are often judged more harshly in public scandals, particularly those involving power dynamics and workplace relationships.

Where Things Stand Now

Cabot has confirmed that she and Byron briefly exchanged crisis-management advice in the aftermath of the incident, but have not spoken for months. She filed for divorce roughly a month after the video went viral.

While the Coldplay concert clip lasted seconds, Cabot says the consequences have reshaped her personal and professional life. Her recent interviews have reignited public interest, bringing the story back into online discussion and search trends.