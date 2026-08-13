Bella Hadid is facing online backlash after photos of the model with Rachael Ryan prompted social media users to question the apparent contrast between Hadid's public advocacy and the political views attributed to someone in her social circle.

The controversy began with a viral post on X claiming Hadid had spent time with Ryan and her family in Los Angeles. The post described the family as supporters of MAGA-aligned figures and organisations, including Donald Trump, Turning Point USA, Ben Shapiro and Charlie Kirk.

The claims have not been independently verified, and there is no indication that Hadid shares or endorses those political views.

However, the alleged connection has prompted critics to revisit the model's outspoken support for Palestinian rights and her previous criticism of US immigration enforcement.

Bella Hadid Slammed Over MAGA Friend

The photos have sparked criticism across social media, with users questioning whether Hadid's personal relationships are at odds with her public advocacy on political and humanitarian issues.

One widely shared X post accused the model of being 'officially integrated in the MAGA family' and criticised her for spending time with Ryan and her family in Los Angeles.

bella hadid officially integrated in the MAGA family!! FUCK YOU 🖕 pic.twitter.com/TEe3OJkxHz — p:) (@phallucinati0ns) August 12, 2026

Another user drew comparisons between her friends' alleged political stance and Hadid's previous public statements on Palestine and US immigration policy.

'Bella Hadid says "Free Palestine" and hangs out with the Jenners and Biebers, then says "Abolish ICE" while hanging out with a Trumpie... She is so fake,' the X user wrote.

Bella Hadid says “Free Palestine” and hangs out with the Jenners and Biebers, then says “Abolish ICE” while hanging out with a Trumpie… She is so fake. https://t.co/SAzUoU8WLg — . (@espressoriana) August 12, 2026

The criticism centres on political views attributed to Ryan and members of her family, whom users claim follow Trump and other prominent conservative figures.

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'Free Palestine' Advocacy

The backlash has brought renewed attention to Hadid's longstanding public support for Palestinian rights, which she has discussed in connection with her Palestinian heritage through her father, Mohamed Hadid.

In 2021, Hadid wrote on Instagram: 'A Palestinian girl on the cover of Vogue. The joy it brings me to say that... I won't stop talking about the systematic oppression, pain and humility that Palestinians face on a regular basis.'

Hadid also participated in a 2021 pro-Palestine march in New York, where she wrote: 'It's free Palestine til Palestine is free.'

Her advocacy has also extended to fashion, including her 2024 Cannes appearance in a dress featuring a keffiyeh-inspired design, according to Grazia Middle East.

In another Instagram post, Hadid wrote: 'I love my family, I love my Heritage, I love Palestine. I will stand strong to keep their hope for a better land in my heart.' She added that 'they can never erase our history.'

Bella Hadid's ICE Stance

Hadid has also spoken out against US immigration enforcement, particularly the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a statement shared earlier this year, Hadid called to 'Abolish ICE,' writing: 'I stand with my immigrant brothers and sisters, and it is incomprehensible that our administration can witness this level of cruelty and stay silent.'

She described the treatment of migrants and families as 'deeply disturbing' and argued that 'no one should be treated as less than human.'

These previous statements have become a key part of the online backlash, with critics contrasting Hadid's public positions with the political views attributed to Ryan and her family. However, those alleged affiliations remain social media claims, and Hadid has not indicated that she shares or endorses them.