As Jannik Sinner continues cementing his status as the world's top-ranked men's tennis player, interest in his life away from the court has grown just as rapidly.

Among the names attracting the most attention is Danish model and entrepreneur Laila Hasanovic, who has become a regular presence in the Italian player's box at major tournaments.

While many fans know her as Sinner's glamorous partner, Hasanovic had already built a successful modelling career and previously made headlines through her high-profile relationship with a Formula One driver.

Who Is Laila Hasanovic?

Born in Copenhagen on 8 November 2000 to parents of Bosnian heritage, Hasanovic grew up in the Danish town of Svendborg before pursuing a career in modelling.

She first gained national recognition in 2019 after reaching the finals of the Miss Denmark pageant, a milestone that helped launch her career in fashion and digital media.

Since then, Hasanovic has established herself as both a model and an entrepreneur. She has collaborated with luxury beauty brands including Prada Beauty and Armani Beauty, while also building a substantial online following of more than 500,000 on Instagram through fashion, travel, and lifestyle content.

Away from social media, Hasanovic is the founder of NRD55, a self-tanning brand that she manages alongside her modelling work.

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Hasanovic had already spent years building her career in the fashion and beauty industry before becoming widely recognised through her relationship with Sinner.

Inside Jannik and Laila's Romance

Rumours linking Hasanovic and Sinner first emerged during the summer of 2025, although the pair initially chose to keep their relationship private.

Speculation gathered pace during the US Open after fans noticed Hasanovic's photograph displayed on Sinner's mobile phone lock screen.

The couple publicly confirmed their romance a few months later. Sinner acknowledged Hasanovic during his winner's speech after lifting the Vienna Open trophy in October 2025, thanking his girlfriend alongside his family and team.

Despite the public interest surrounding their relationship, the pair have maintained a low profile. Hasanovic has nevertheless become a familiar face in Sinner's support team, attending major tournaments including the ATP Finals, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Italian Open in Rome and Wimbledon.

Hasanovic is often seen alongside Sinner's coaching staff and family during tournaments, reflecting the increasingly important role she plays within the world No. 1's inner circle.

Laila Dated F1 Driver Mick Schumacher

Before her relationship with Sinner, Hasanovic was best known in sporting circles as the partner of Formula One driver Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher.

The couple reportedly began dating in 2022 after meeting around the Belgian Grand Prix and were together for nearly three years. During that time, Hasanovic regularly accompanied Schumacher to Formula One events, becoming a familiar figure in the paddock.

Their relationship also attracted attention because reports suggested Hasanovic was among the few people welcomed into the Schumacher family's private circle following Michael's life-changing skiing accident.

Although engagement rumours circulated online, neither Hasanovic nor Schumacher publicly addressed the speculation.

By spring 2025, reports of a split emerged after the pair removed photographs of one another from social media. Later that year, Hasanovic was linked to Sinner, while Schumacher was subsequently reported to have moved on with a new partner.

Now frequently seen supporting Sinner at the sport's biggest tournaments, Hasanovic has found herself in the global spotlight once again, this time as the partner of the reigning world No. 1 while continuing to build her own career in fashion and business.