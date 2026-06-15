Tyra Banks has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix and the makers of the docuseries Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, alleging that producers manipulated hours of interview footage to create a misleading portrayal of her role in the long-running reality television franchise.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles federal court on 13 June, accuses Netflix, directors Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy, and production company EverWonder Studio of presenting what Banks describes as a 'false and defamatory narrative.' According to court documents, the television pioneer and former supermodel claims her three-and-a-half-hour interview was cut down to just 16 minutes and stripped of crucial context.

About The ANTM Documentary

The legal dispute centers on the three-part documentary series: Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model, which premiered on Netflix in February 2026 and revisits both the success and controversies of America's Next Top Model, the reality competition series Banks created and hosted for 24 cycles between 2003 and 2018.

The documentary explores allegations surrounding contestant treatment, controversial challenges and claims that some participants were exploited during production. It also revisits several incidents that have continued to attract criticism years after the programme ended.

As reported by People, Banks said she agreed to participate in the documentary because she believed viewers deserved an honest discussion about America's Next Top Model's legacy.

The lawsuit states: 'Tyra Banks participated in the Netflix documentary series America's Next Top Model ("ANTM") because she believed viewers deserved a candid conversation about the show's legacy, its successes and its shortcomings.'

It adds that Banks wanted to personally acknowledge aspects of the show for which she 'takes accountability.' However, she now alleges the finished documentary did not accurately reflect the substance of that conversation.

Tyra Banks Challenges Netflix's ANTM Portrayal

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According to the lawsuit, as reported by the Associated Press, Banks alleges that producers omitted key portions of her interview in which she accepted responsibility for controversial aspects of America's Next Top Model, while editing her remarks in a way that 'stripped' them of context and altered their meaning.

She further claims she was not informed of specific allegations made by former contestants before filming, which prevented her from providing a complete response.

One of the central disputes involves former Cycle 2 contestant Shandi Sullivan and an incident that occurred during filming in Italy. Sullivan has since characterised the encounter as a sexual assault, rather than the infidelity scandal it was portrayed as at the time. Banks argues that producers never informed her that Sullivan would describe the incident in those terms.

The complaint alleges that, in the final version released by Netflix, a sequence showing Banks looking upward, saying 'um,' and then cutting abruptly to black was edited to suggest she could not recall the incident.

According to the lawsuit, the scene falsely implied that Banks knowingly allowed an assault to occur on set, exploited the alleged trauma for ratings, and later failed to acknowledge it when questioned.

Documentary's Reputational And Business Impact

Beyond the immediate emotional and personal distress, the filing outlines measurable financial consequences tied directly to the streaming broadcast. Banks is bringing forward multiple claims, including defamation by implication, false light, breach of contract, and false endorsement.

The legal documents explicitly state that the widespread backlash against the series has harmed her ongoing entrepreneurial projects. Specifically, online customer ratings and the brand identity of her Sydney-based ice cream business, SMiZE & DREAM, have suffered a sharp decline since the documentary premiered, underscoring how the edited narrative had a direct negative impact on her real-world commercial operations.

The legal battle marks a significant turning point for the legacy of America's Next Top Model and the wider reality television industry.