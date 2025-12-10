Timothée Chalamet faces another round of cheating allegations, shortly after his red carpet appearance with girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at the premiere of his new movie Marty Supreme in Los Angeles on Monday, 8 December. The celebrity couple seemed unfazed by the relentless breakup whispers and the rumours of his infidelity by putting up a united front at the event.

However, just hours after their public display of affection, an explosive rumour erupted, casting doubt about the status of their relationship. According to a new blind item, Chalamet cheated on Kylie with his Marty Supreme co-star Odessa A'zion.

Timothée Chalamet Allegedly Hooked Up With Odessa A'Zion

Timothée Chalamet finds himself in the blind items again and this time, the rumour claims that he got involved with his Marty Supreme co-star Odessa A'zion.

According to the blind item, 'The meme actor didn't show up for an event for his new movie because his co-star that he hooks up with, is kind of upset with him right now.'

TikToker @celebritea.blinds claims the rumour concerns Chalamet and his noticeable absence at the SAF-AFTRA Foundation Conversations Presents event for his latest movie with A'zion.

It was unclear why A'zion was allegedly upset with Chalamet.

In the film, Chalamet plays the main character, Marty Mauser, a table tennis prodigy. A'zion portrays Rachel Mizler, a married pet-store employee, who is having an affair with Marty.

Their on-screen relationship in the film fuels the chatter about their professional dynamic and relationship.

Timothée and Kylie Jenner's Latest Sighting

The new round of infidelity rumours involving Chalamet hit shortly after Kylie joined him at the red carpet for the premiere of Marty Supreme in Los Angeles. There were already rumours that their relationship was on the rocks; some even claimed that they had already split. Their latest sighting, however, indicated that they are still very much together.

Kylie and Chalamet arrived with coordinated looks, both rocking orange outfits. Kylie wore a backless orange dress with cutouts and accessorised with a cross necklace.

Chalamet looked dapper in his orange suit with matching orange boots. He also wore a black leather table tennis paddle case across his body, adding contrast to his bright outfit.

The pair packed on the PDA as they posed for photos. In some shots, Chalamet can be seen wrapping his arm around Kylie's waist as she leans on him.

Timothée Chalamet Cheating Rumours

It's not the first time the Dune star was hit with infidelity rumours. A few weeks back, another blind item claimed that Chalamet cheated on Kylie with a NYX cheerleader.

Additionally, there were allegations that he also cheated on the reality star with model Sarah Tena. Tena took to social media to recount their hookup arrangement, which lasted three years from 2020 to 2023.

According to the model, she was the one who reached out to Chalamet. She slid into his DMs to praise his 'performance in The King,' and that communication led to something more.

Tena clarified that she had not spoken to Chalamet for years, and their arrangement ended because 'He got into a "relationship"' and they 'drifted apart.' Tena is also now in a relationship.

The timeline raised eyebrows, and some critics were quick to conclude that Chalamet was unfaithful to Kylie, since they started dating in April 2023. However, it should be noted that there was no evidence that his relationship with Tena and Kylie overlapped.

Also, Tena, herself, said that they 'drifted apart' and their connection ended when he got into a 'relationship,' which clearly referred to his romance with the Kardashians star.

Neither Chalamet nor Kylie has addressed the cheating allegations against him. However, based on their latest public sighting, it was clear that they are still together, but that remains to be seen after Chalamet's alleged hookup with A'zion.