For months, whispers have circulated through Hollywood regarding the status of the industry's most unexpected power couple. On Monday evening, those whispers grew into a roar. When Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner stepped onto the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme, it was intended to be a grand statement of unity—a defiant silencing of the split rumours that have dogged them since late autumn.

Dressed in coordinating ensembles that commanded attention, the pair certainly looked the part of a Hollywood power duo. Yet, beneath the flashbulbs and the carefully curated aesthetic, observers noticed a distinct chill. According to body language experts, the visual harmony of their outfits could not mask the physical dissonance between them, suggesting that the once-inseparable pair may now be drifting apart.

Signs of Strain Between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

While the couple's attempt to present a united front was evident, the execution, according to experts, left much to be desired. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that their interactions on the night appeared 'doom-and-gloom' rather than hopeful.

Inbaal Honigman, a renowned body language expert, analysed the couple's demeanour during the high-profile event on 8 December. Her verdict was stark: 'The cracks are showing between Kylie and Timothée.'

Honigman points to a lack of 'mirroring'—a subconscious behaviour where couples in sync naturally mimic each other's posture and expressions—as a key indicator of their disconnect.

'Even though the couple attempts to present a united front on the red carpet, their poses tell a different story. In many of the photos, Kylie and Timothée's body language is at odds with one another,' Honigman explains. 'When a couple is aligned, and when they agree with each other on everything, their body language would reflect it, as they'd 'mirror' one another, for example, they'd smile in a similar way, or would stand similarly to one another.'

Instead of this natural symmetry, the photos from the Marty Supreme premiere show two individuals operating on different wavelengths. 'Kylie and Timothée's facial expressions are not mirroring one another hardly at all in these recent photos,' Honigman adds. 'When he smiles brightly, lips parted and cheeks raised, at the same time her lips are pursed together.'

The expert further observed that their physical focus seemed diverted. 'In other photos, Kylie will look one way, and Timothee another. Each of them is posing for a different crowd, and they appear misaligned,' Honigman points out. 'The lack of mirroring signifies that they lead different lives at the moment, and they're certainly not spending all their free time with one another.'

Is the Honeymoon Phase Over for Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner?

The contrast between this recent appearance and the couple's earlier days is jarring for long-time followers. When the pair first began dating in April 2023, their public outings were characterised by intense physical closeness—from the US Open to their adoring display at the Golden Globes.

Honigman highlights this shift, noting, 'This is a couple who used to be photographed squeezed tightly together at all times until recently.'

The change in their physical dynamic is palpable. 'During their first year together, they had their hands on each other's bodies constantly, hands laced together, and they would lean deeply towards one another. The photos from the premiere are quite different,' she observes.

At the premiere, rather than leaning in, the body language suggested avoidance. 'The couple isn't leaning towards each other. In fact, Kylie leans away from Timothée in some of the pics. A few of the poses show a gap between them,' Honigman notes. 'Another clue that reveals that rumors of a split are not necessarily overstated is the way their bodies are communicating with one another.'

This appearance marks the first time the couple has walked a red carpet together since the David di Donatello Awards in May. In the interim, speculation about a breakup intensified, particularly after Chalamet missed Kris Jenner's lavish 70th birthday party in early November.

The actor's own reticence has done little to quell the gossip. In a cover story for Vogue last month, the Oscar-nominated star refused to discuss his relationship, stating bluntly, 'I don't say that with any fear, I just don't have anything to say.'

While a single awkward evening does not necessarily spell the end, Honigman believes it signals a transition from the infatuation stage to something more challenging. 'This isn't clear proof that they've split up,' she warns, 'but it is an indication that the honeymoon phase is over for the beautiful pair, and they may need to work at the relationship.'