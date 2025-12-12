The romance that stunned Hollywood—between reality TV royalty Kylie Jenner and Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet—is reportedly in crisis. Despite their very public appearances, sources claim the 28-year-old billionaire beauty mogul is riddled with 'anxiety' over fears her 29-year-old beau is cheating, leading her to extreme measures to monitor his movements.

According to insiders, Jenner's high-profile relationship with the Dune and Wonka heart-throb is hanging by a fragile thread. His meteoric rise, currently fuelled by an intense awards campaign for his starring role in the steamy thriller Marty Supreme, has put him directly in the path of relentless female attention—and that attention is said to be taking a heavy emotional toll on the mother-of-two.

'Women are throwing themselves at him all the time - she knows that — so it's causing anxiety and eating away at her insecurities,' an insider told GLOBE Magazine.

Jenner, who shares two children, Aire and Stormi, with her former partner, rapper Travis Scott, is reportedly caught in a spiral of desperation and fear. While she would love to issue an ultimatum to the actor, she is said to be avoiding the move because she 'dreads looking too desperate'.

Instead of directly confronting the superstar or 'blowing up his phone,' the sources claim the reality star is adopting a more covert, 'extreme' approach to track him. The insider explains that she's 'taking other measures to find out where he's at and what he's up to' when the two-year-old relationship is under strain.

The Kardashian Clan's Verdict on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

The mounting tension in the relationship is reportedly exacerbated by Chalamet's clear disdain for integrating himself into the vast and highly publicised Kardashian empire. This reluctance was never more evident than at the recent 70th birthday bash for Kylie's mother, Kris Jenner, which the actor pointedly skipped.

This snub has led the Kardashian matriarch to express serious upset, confirming to the family that the Oscar contender has little interest in becoming a genuine part of their tight-knit clan.

A source provided a scathing assessment of the actor's intentions, claiming his engagement with Kylie is purely superficial. 'It's now crystal clear he wants little or nothing to do with Kylie's family and sees her as little more than a glorified booty call,' says the insider.

The sources, while admitting the assessment 'sounds mean', suggest that the relationship has served its purpose for the actor. The sheer power of his brand, coupled with the visibility of the Kardashian-Jenner machine, may have provided a beneficial, if unintended, boost to his celebrity status.

'Timmy really has gotten everything he wanted out of this relationship and there's just not a lot of incentive for him to stay,' the mole insists.

Meanwhile, the protective Kardashian clan—including big sisters Kim, Khloé and Kourtney—are actively urging Kylie to end the unstable romance and 'give the Wonka star the boot.' Their concern is rooted in the fear that her clinging behaviour is only driving the Dune actor further away.

Timothée Chalamet's Distance Sparks Fears Of An Open Relationship

Part of the issue, insiders reveal, is Chalamet's growing boredom with the exclusivity of the romance. After being Kylie's boyfriend for 'over two years,' GLOBE Magazine previously reported that the 29-year-old is 'hankering for an open relationship' after allegedly growing 'bored of hookups with Kylie.' While the couple continues to deny any major 'outs' or break-up, friends have confirmed that the actor has had 'a lot a roving eye for a while.'

The timing of this alleged restlessness could not be worse for Kylie. The actor is currently fully immersed in the most demanding period of his professional calendar. The source stresses that 'Timmy is in full-blown Oscar promo mode right now and has very little time for Kylie and is blowing her off when she asks to hang out.'

This distancing act has left the reality star emotionally exposed, struggling to reconcile her feelings with the harsh reality of his ambition.

'Her mom and sisters think it's ridiculous and want Kylie to wake up and smell the coffee,' the insider notes, concerned about the 28-year-old's vulnerability.

Despite the clear warnings from those who care about her most, Kylie remains desperately attached to the relationship. 'But she's still totally hung up on him and can't let it go.'

The question remains whether the clingy billionaire can buy trust and security in a relationship that increasingly looks defined by a lack of emotional incentive for her famous, and now elusive, beau.