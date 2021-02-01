A large vaccination site in Los Angeles has temporarily shut down due to protesters who simply oppose vaccination.

Considered as one of the largest vaccination sites in the U.S., the Dodger Stadium vaccination center has temporarily shut down as protesters blocked the entrance, thereby hindering hundreds of motorists who were waiting for their turn for several hours, reported LA Times.

It was the Los Angeles Fire Department that shut the entrance for about an hour before 2 p.m. on Saturday, citing the action as a precautionary measure. The Times reported that many of the protesters were clearly anti-vaccine advocates, with many of them carrying signs slamming the vaccine. Not only that, they were also shouting and urging people not to get vaccinated. The only upside amidst the raucous was that nobody got hurt and there was also no reported violence.

US News reported that many of those who have been waiting for hours just to get a shot did not receive it.

"This is completely wrong. This is the wrong message. I've been waiting for weeks to get an appointment. I am a dentist; I am taking a big risk being around patients. I want to be safe for my patients and for my family," said German Jaquez, one of those who have been waiting to get vaccinated.

Jaquez said that there were protesters who kept on telling people waiting that the virus is not real and also that being vaccinated is dangerous. Some of the signs that protesters were carrying included phrases like, "Turn Back Now," and "My rights don't end where your fear begins."

Responding to the abrupt and unexpected closure due to the protest, Gov. Gavin Newsom took to Twitter and said that they will not be deterred.

"We will not be deterred or threatened. Dodger Stadium is back up and running," tweeted the governor of California.

A statement made by Andrea Garcia from Mayor Eric Garcetti's office as per CBS News noted that the site shut down for approximately 55 minutes. Despite this, no appointments were cancelled. It was also noted that the LAPD responded in a timely manner and the operations were able to resume the soonest.

Fortunately, the vaccination site was able to reopen before 3 p.m. The site would usually open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.