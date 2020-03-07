In a regular-season game between conference leaders, the Western Conference top-seeded team Los Angeles Lakers grabbed a come from behind victory against their Eastern Conference rivals, the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers won the game with a final score of 113-103 on Friday night.

The game, which could be a preview of this year's NBA finals, showed the Lakers' experience and mental tenacity trumping over their younger rivals.

The Bucks started strong. MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 10 points in the opening quarter and gave the Bucks an early 3 point lead by the end of the first. The Lakers kept pace with the younger Bucks for most of the second quarter, ending it with a final second 3-point shot by Kyle Kuzma to tie the game at 48 by the end of the half.

The second half was a completely different story. The Lakers dismantled the Bucks with an incredible 18-0 run. By the middle of the third, they held on to a 13 point lead. Lebron James led the Lakers, charge by scoring 14 points in the third quarter, and the entire team scored 39 points.

The Bucks fought back, slowly chipping away at the Lakers' lead after Khris Middleton scored a three-pointer midway in the fourth quarter. The Lakers lead were down to a four-point lead. But the tank was empty for the young Bucks, and the Lakers pulled away to grab a 10-point win. According to Yahoo Sports, the Bucks only managed two field goals in the final 2:33 minutes of the game.

LeBron finished the game with 37 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. His tag team partner, Anthony Davis, contributed an additional 30 points and 9 rebounds. Bucks MVP player Antetokounmpo answered with 32 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists. Bench player Donte DiVincenzo scored 17. None of the Bucks starters other than Antetokounmpo scored more than 13.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel was proud of how his team handled the Bucks. They are aware that facing Antetokounmpo and the Bucks is a preview of the most likely NBA finals match-up. Antetokounmpo, in response, told reporters that the Bucks, "didn't play smart," but believes they will take the lessons from the loss and improve their game.