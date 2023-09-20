In a historic move, the United Kingdom and Israel have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to significantly enhance their collaboration on science, innovation and technology.

The agreement, which was announced today following a meeting between the two countries' Science Ministers in London, underscores the UK's commitment to fostering global scientific partnerships. This landmark deal will unlock £1.7 million in joint research projects, with a particular focus on critical technologies, such as quantum computing.

This significant development comes just weeks after the UK secured an agreement with the European Union on its association with Horizon, the world's largest research cooperation programme.

Israel is also an associate member of Horizon, making this agreement a pivotal step toward fostering deeper collaboration in vital areas such as artificial intelligence, health and environmental research, which are crucial for the future of the global economy.

Furthermore, lately, we have seen Britain actively pursue international science partnerships, with recent bilateral agreements established with countries including India, Switzerland and South Africa.

Additionally, the UK has invested heavily in global science collaboration through the International Science Partnerships Fund, which began with an initial funding of £119 million last year. These initiatives reflect the UK's ambition to engage with prominent players in the global scientific community and to create opportunities for British researchers to collaborate on breakthrough projects worldwide.

The Memorandum of Understanding signed between the UK and Israel marks a significant milestone in strengthening the already robust connections between their research and technology sectors. A portion of the £1.7 million allocated will facilitate UK researchers in building connections with their counterparts in Israel, promoting high-skilled job creation and economic growth, which are central priorities of the UK government.

George Freeman MP, Minister of State at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, commented on the importance of the collaboration: "Israel is known as the Start-up Nation for good reason: from its world-leading approach to R&D to its flourishing biotech, cyber, space and agritech sectors, it is truly one of the world's most innovative economies."

"That's why I prioritised Israel alongside Japan and Switzerland as one of our first priority R&D collaborations, in our network of global collaborations, to better attract investment and support the global impact of UK innovation as part of our science superpower mission," Freeman added.

The collaboration will encompass three key pillars: research, commercialisation and bilateral government priorities, creating an avenue for scientists, researchers, investors and companies in both nations to thrive.

Minister Ofir Akunis of Israel's Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology expressed his enthusiasm for the agreement: "I'm delighted and proud to sign today the Bilateral Memorandum of Understanding between the Israeli Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology (MOST) and the UK Department for Science Innovation and Technology (DSIT)."

Akunis continued saying: "I believe this signing will contribute significantly to the scientific and technological cooperation and networking between scientists and entrepreneurs across many sectors in both our countries. Over the years, our two countries have developed excellent, cutting-edge technology in many fields. This collaboration will not only benefit our scientific communities but will also benefit the broader economy and security of our nations."

Moving forward, the agreement aligns with the UK Science and Technology Framework, which outlines the government's strategy for championing and strengthening the UK's science and technology sectors on the global stage. The UK's association with Horizon Europe, in which Israel is a non-EU associate member, further reinforces the bonds between innovators in both nations.

The funding announced today includes £1.1 million for the Universities UK International's UK-Israel Innovation Mobility Scheme, which will facilitate UK-based researchers' travel to Israel for collaborative work at leading Israeli institutions.

An additional £600,000 will support the UK-Israel quantum collaboration led by the UK Atomic Energy Authority, aimed at developing disruptive quantum technologies with potential commercial applications.

Moreover, the agreement builds upon the £20 million commitment to science, research and innovation collaboration laid out in the UK-Israel Bilateral Roadmap, signed by both countries' Foreign Ministers in March. It marks a significant step forward in strengthening the ties between the UK and Israel, fostering innovation, job creation and economic growth in both nations.