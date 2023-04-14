The black and red sneakers worn by NBA legend Michael Jordan at the 1998 NBA finals are recognisable even for the most casual sports or shoe enthusiasts. Now, it has been reported that those iconic shoes became the most expensive sneakers ever sold at an auction earlier this week where they were snapped up for a whopping $2.2m (£1.8m).

The shoes came to life once more after they were seen on the hit Netflix documentary titled "The Last Dance." The show dug into Jordan's final season with the team, which culminated in the finals between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz. The particular shoes in question were the ones that Jordan wore in the second game of the playoffs where he scored 37 points. The Bulls won that game 93-88.

The Air Jordan 13s never truly went out of style, and collectors from all over the world have been selling these sneakers along with other vintage Jordan models for a sizable profit over the years. Even ones that were not worn by the legendary player himself could be worth thousands of dollars depending on the condition.

Sportwear giant Nike had been releasing Air Jordans for decades and continue to do so to this day. However, the ones sold at Sotheby's this week were particularly special because they were owned by the man himself. Not only that, they were used during one of the most memorable matches in his illustrious career, and they are also part of the final batch of shoes released while Jordan was still an active Chicago Bulls player.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectables emphasised the demand for Michael Jordan sports memorabilia and said that the sale exceeded all expectations. "Sotheby's is extremely proud to hold the world record for most valuable game-worn sports memorabilia at auction and the most valuable sneakers ever sold, both of which - to no surprise - are directly tied to the global icon, Michael Jordan," he added, as quoted by Sky Sports.

Indeed, next to the said sneakers, the most valuable game-worn memorabilia is a Chicago Bulls jersey that Jordan wore in game 1 of the same NBA finals series. That jersey was sold back in September 2022 for $10.1m (£8.1m) also at Sotheby's. The jersey is as recognisable as the sneakers, especially with the number 23 displayed at the back. That number has become synonymous with the player, and the Chicago Bulls have since retired the number. Even the Miami Heat retired the number 23 in honour of Jordan even though he never played a single minute for the team.

Such was his influence in the sport, and it is no surprise that both record-breaking items have come off Jordan's final season with the Bulls, where he won his sixth NBA Championship title.

The previous record for the most expensive sneakers sold at auction was held by a pair of Kanye West's Nike Air Yeezy 1s, which sold for $1.8m (£1.45 million). The rapper had a successful collaboration with Nike from 2009-2014, before jumping ship to Adidas in 2013.

Nike rivals Adidas made a killing with its collaboration with the rapper, but they have since cut ties over antisemitic statements shared by West on social media last year. The company reported a loss of around $540 million after cutting ties with West.

Meanwhile, the sale of Jordan's Bulls jersey beat out an Argentina national football team jersey won by Diego Maradona at the 1986 World Cup. It was an iconic moment in sports history as well, with the now infamous "Hand of God" goal. The shirt sold for £7 million.

Before it was put up for auction, it was part of the collection of former English midfielder Steve Hodge, who was the player with whom Maradona had swapped shirts after the match.