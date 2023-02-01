Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have effectively confirmed that they are more than "just friends" after publicly sharing a video of themselves sharing a kiss.

Marcus, son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, took to Instagram to share a short clip of his "secret handshake" with Larsa, who happens to be the ex-wife of Scottie Pippen. Anyone with remote knowledge of NBA history will be well aware of the rollercoaster relationship between Scottie and Michael during their time together on the hard court.

Marcus and Larsa raised eyebrows late last year when they were first seen spending time together. Now, they have shocked more people with their public display of affection. In the video, They are seen standing face-to-face in what appears to be a bar. They slap their hands together back and forth in a pattern before interlocking their fingers. Then, Larsa twists Marcus' arm over her head to lock in an embrace and seals it off with a big kiss that has her popping her leg.

There is no doubt that the gesture is more than friendly, making their relationship Instagram official. Previously, paparazzi had already snapped them making out in a car. They had also been seen getting cosy while dining out together and hanging out at the beach, but they had always maintained that they were just close friends.

However, in the past few days have started to open up about the romantic nature of their relationship. Larsa also recently posted photos of the two of them together on her own social media page, incidentally while posing in front of a Michael Jordan tribute.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen tied the knot back in 1997, two years since they started dating. They had four children together before Scottie filed for divorce in 2016. The filing came just shortly after the police were called to the couple's home twice in a matter of days over "domestic disturbance" complaints.

The couple reconciled briefly until Larsa filed for divorce again in 2018. It took three years for the divorce to be finalised, and in 2021, they officially parted ways. However, Scottie and Larsa share joint custody of their two youngest children, meaning they are still very much involved in each other's lives.

The relationship between the former Chicago Bulls teammates is reportedly strained, making it even more bizarre that one's ex-wife is dating the other's son.