The highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2, set to release on 5 June 2025, has proven nearly impossible to pre-order, with stock vanishing rapidly since 24 April.

Now, with launch-day restocks confirmed at Best Buy and GameStop, excitement is reaching fever pitch. Gamers across the UK and beyond are scrambling to secure the new console, which retails for approximately £355 ($474).

As midnight launch events draw near, the big question remains: How can you get your hands on a Switch 2 – and what obstacles might stand in your way?

Restock Frenzy at Best Buy and GameStop

On 19 May 2025, Best Buy and GameStop announced Switch 2 restocks for their 5 June 2025 launch, both online and in-store, sparking hope for fans frustrated by sold-out pre-orders.

Best Buy will host late-night openings just after midnight on 5 June, offering 'limited inventory of systems, games, and accessories' for in-store purchase, per Tom's Guide. GameStop echoed this, posting on X on 17 May 2025, 'Additional Switch 2 units will be available in-store and online at launch while supplies last'.

Both retailers are planning launch parties, with Best Buy offering Nintendo collectibles to early buyers. The Switch 2, priced at £355 ($450) standalone or £395 ($528) with Mario Kart World, sold out within minutes during initial pre-orders.

Best Buy cautioned, 'Expect to see long queues at popular stores in US cities hours in advance of the midnight release date, and some in the crowd may not be able to get the new console,' in a statement to The Shortcut, per Yahoo tech.

GameStop's restocks follow a pattern of reallocating cancelled pre-orders, with similar waves at Walmart and Target in April, offering a glimmer of hope for determined buyers.

Navigating the Launch Day Chaos

Securing a Switch 2 on launch day requires strategy and persistence. Best Buy and GameStop's midnight events are expected to draw massive crowds, particularly in urban areas like New York and Los Angeles.

Posts on X reflect the frenzy, with @ChitiGamingLive advising on 20 May 2025, 'Nintendo Switch 2 Launch day Retailer Plan so far'.. Online restocks at both retailers will also go live around 5 June, but high demand and potential website crashes pose risks.

Nintendo's invite-only pre-order system, requiring gameplay data sharing by 2 April 2025, has left many without consoles, per Screen Rant. For those without pre-orders, arriving early at stores is critical, as GameStop's limited stock may vanish quickly.

Best Buy's in-store pickup for existing pre-orders will coincide with restock sales, adding pressure on inventory. Gamers are also eyeing accessories like the £79 ($105) Pro Controller, which risks selling out, and backwards-compatible Switch 1 games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, discounted to £34 ($45) at Woot.

The Switch 2's Appeal and Broader Impact

The Switch 2's 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen, magnetic Joy-Con 2s, and 4K docked output have fuelled its hype, promising a leap over its predecessor. With Nintendo forecasting 15 million units sold by 2026, the launch is poised to be historic, per Business Insider.

However, the £355 ($474) price has drawn criticism, with some fans on X calling for a reduction. The restocks offer a critical chance for gamers, but limited stock and high demand test their resolve.

Will you join the midnight queues or try your luck online? The race for the Switch 2 as usual is on, and every second counts. So plan well gamers!