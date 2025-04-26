The buzz around Nintendo Switch 2 has hit a boiling point, but some fans who thought they'd scored early dibs are now opening their inboxes to find crushing news. While many still frantically refresh websites hoping for a chance at gaming's hottest upcoming console, others are watching their supposed golden tickets vanish.

Word on the street suggests Nintendo's quietly canceling some early Switch 2 pre-orders, sending shockwaves through gaming communities. Anyone lucky enough to have snagged what they thought was a guaranteed console should probably check their emails pronto.

Insiders claim Nintendo's been quietly rolling out special early purchase opportunities to select customers over recent weeks, making these cancellations all the more bitter for those affected.

Preorder Panic: Cancellations Hit Eager Fans

Despite its steep price tag, experts foresee strong sales for the console after it hits the store shelves. Since US preorders just started this week, the system has become a tad disorganised, with particular sellers allegedly calling off several orders.

Gaming Bible reports that stores such as Target and Walmart are seemingly removing specific orders even after they were initially confirmed.

Some individuals who managed to secure an early purchase for the anticipated Nintendo console likely felt secure about getting their device in June. However, they received emails informing them of the cancellation.

'I kept refreshing the page on target to get the Switch 2, was on the checkout page for 20 minutes refreshing it over and over, hoping it would work,' one X user wrote. 'And after it claimed to finally work, I got an email saying it got cancelled immediately.'

'I kept refreshing the page on target to get the switch 2, was on the checkout page for 20 minutes refreshing it over and over ,hoping it would work. And after it claimed to finally work, I got an email saying it got cancelled immediately. Fucking hell.'

'Hey @Walmart, I ordered a Switch 2 and then my order was immediately canceled?!?'

Another added, 'Hey @Walmart, I ordered a Switch 2 and then my order was immediately cancelled?!?' A separate X post noted, 'Target cancelled my Switch 2 preorder but then sent me a confirmation email 15 minutes later just to rub it in (it still shows up as cancelled in my account).'

As some eager customers face the unwelcome news of cancelled pre-orders from various retailers, the gaming giant GameStop could emerge as a crucial remaining option for securing the highly anticipated Switch 2.

GameStop: A Lifeline For Disappointed Preorder Customers

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that the demand for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan greatly surpassed the number of units available for the initial two rounds of pre-orders. This announcement preceded the start of US preorders.

Nintendo assured Japanese players that they are making every effort to increase production substantially. Chris Smith, a senior writer at BGR, previously pointed out that the overwhelming interest in the Nintendo Switch 2 in Japan was a strong sign of what was to come in other markets, notably the US, where Switch 2 pre-purchases were on the verge of starting.

Gamers in America had to wait significantly longer than those in other countries for their opportunity to preorder the console. This delayed start to US preorders was due to the implementation of new tariffs that coincided with the Nintendo Switch 2's launch event.

On a positive note, Nintendo held the Switch 2 prices steady when they announced the preorder date of 24 April. Nevertheless, this unchanged pricing does little to ease worries about the limited supply and whether everyone will actually receive their console on launch day.

Preorder Rollercoaster

The launch of Nintendo Switch 2 preorders shortly after midnight on 24 April was not smooth. Various problems and snags occurred.

Unsurprisingly, the initial allotment of Switch 2 stock has already sold out, leading Smith to believe that many gamers will probably have difficulty getting their hands on a console when it's officially released.

'I LOVE THE NINTENDO SWITCH 2 PREORDER EXPERIENCE!!!'

However, one more opportunity exists to secure the new handheld console. In contrast to its competitors, GameStop didn't initiate Switch 2 preorders at the stroke of midnight. Instead, their sales are scheduled to commence at 11:00 AM Eastern Time, just a few short hours from now.

Following the midnight preorder rush and observing the snags that affected the ordering experience at Target, Walmart, and Best Buy, The Verge noted that the initial stock vanished quickly.

A Direct Route With No Guarantees

Interestingly, GameStop is taking a different route. This retailer will commence accepting in-person preorders today, 24 April, when its physical stores open. Online preorders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will then go live at 11:00 AM EST, likely presenting your best chance to secure the next-generation Switch if you missed out last night.

Buyers who believed that going directly through Nintendo's My Nintendo Store would increase their odds of receiving the Nintendo Switch 2 on release day might be disheartened to learn that timely deliveries are not guaranteed.

A key advantage of ordering via the My Nintendo Store is bypassing the competition from scalpers hoping to capitalise on the eagerness for the Switch 2. However, while Nintendo can implement firm guidelines for placing pre-orders on its platform, it cannot assure delivery by 5 June.

'Nintendo Switch 2 preorder secured'

For those hoping to increase their likelihood of getting a Switch 2 when it's released, the company advises checking with their various retail outlets. Regrettably, most of these stores have already sold through their first shipment of Switch 2 units.

Those using the My Nintendo Store and opting to wait for an invitation simply need to be patient for their chance to buy the Switch 2 console. The initial wave of these purchase invitations will be distributed starting on 8 May.

Your Options For Getting A Switch 2 On Launch Day

Nintendo may provide more Switch 2 inventory for American consumers in the following months through the different channels that are accepting pre-orders for the console. Nevertheless, the specific date for this new stock arrival is still unknown.

The most effective approach at this point is to regularly check the Nintendo Switch 2 listings on all US retailer websites that have been accepting pre-orders, hoping that they will make more stock available. This should be your course of action after checking with GameStop's physical locations today.

The good news is that Nintendo Switch 2 consoles will be available immediately in stores beginning 5 June. To maximise your chances of getting one on release day, consider finding out which local stores will have stock and planning to be there early.