Following the tragic death of the 36-year-old actress on August 16, leaked Hayden Panettiere texts have exposed a deeply fractured family relationship. Actress Ruby Rose posted the private screenshot online just days after her friend passed away. The messages detail severe emotional distress regarding her mother, Lesley Vogel.

The news came after Vogel broke her silence in a rare public interview regarding her daughter. Vogel suggested the entertainment industry led the beloved star down the wrong path. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

Ruby Rose Shares Heartbreaking Texts Online

Ruby Rose responded to a news article about Vogel and her recent public statements on Threads. Rose claimed she and the late actress shared a bond over being wounded by their mothers. She then uploaded a screenshot of their intimate conversation to prove her point.

In the message, the former child star expressed sheer disbelief over her mother's actions. The actress admitted she had been crying heavily over the ongoing family cruelty. The raw emotion in the text paints a picture of a woman in deep pain.

Days after Hayden Panettiere died at 36, her estranged mother told NBC News she had "sadly lost her way." Ruby Rose answered with screenshots she said came from Hayden: "I was sobbing over her cruelty yesterday thinking, my god I'm 36 and she can still cause this kind of pain." pic.twitter.com/IISFtRd4o2 — Thought Catalog (@ThoughtCatalog) August 20, 2026

'I was sobbing over her cruelty yesterday thinking, my god I'm 36 and she can still cause this kind of pain,' the message read.

She questioned how her mother could behave this way when she was the only surviving child. Her younger brother, Jansen, died unexpectedly in 2023 at just 28 years old. The siblings were known to be incredibly close before his tragic passing.

It is entirely wild to read such raw grief broadcast across a social media app. But Rose insisted the public move was necessary to defend her friend's memory. She wanted the world to know the truth behind the polished statements.

'Hayden was so VERY VERY LOVED,' Rose wrote to her thousands of followers. 'And was an INCREDIBLE FRIEND, to all of us. We were so lucky to watch her grow.'

What the Texts Reveal About Her Mother

The leaked Hayden Panettiere texts contrast sharply with the sympathetic tone Vogel adopted publicly. Speaking to reporters on August 18, Vogel painted a picture of a troubled star. She said it was not unusual for child actors to struggle with the pressures of fame.

'I think it becomes very difficult to be true to yourself, and I think Hayden sadly lost her way,' Vogel explained. She added that she wished things had turned out differently for her daughter in the end.

Fans called Hayden Panettiere’s mom Lesley Vogel a “horrible woman” after her interview about her daughter’s tragic passing.



“Hayden sadly lost her way, and I wish it were different,” Vogel said during the interview.



Some netizens felt her words sounded more like criticism than… pic.twitter.com/zbsVNNkhsJ — Bored Panda (@boredpanda) August 19, 2026

Vogel ultimately stated that she felt the actress was finally at peace alongside her deceased brother. Yet the recent messages suggest a mother and daughter entirely at war. The disconnect between public mourning and private turmoil is striking.

The public airing of these grievances highlights the dark reality of child stardom. Fans have flooded social media platforms to express their heartbreak over the leaked conversation. Many are criticising Vogel for her comments to the press.

Past Interviews Echo the Texts

The tension between the two women was not exactly a secret in Hollywood circles. The actress had previously opened up about severing business ties with her mother. Vogel had managed her early career before their professional relationship collapsed completely.

Speaking on a popular podcast in May, the star revealed she began seeing Vogel solely as a boss. The dynamic became toxic, prompting the actress to make a necessary change. She wanted a traditional parent instead of a talent manager.

'I said to her, I don't want us to work together anymore,' she recalled during the interview. 'I just want you to be my mom.'

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She had genuinely hoped the professional boundary would heal their personal dynamic. Instead, the reaction she received from Vogel was incredibly cold and calculating. Her mother allegedly told her she owed her money before walking right out the door.

It is genuinely sad stuff to witness a family fracture so publicly. The actress spent her final months grappling with this very estrangement. The loss of her brother undoubtedly compounded the feelings of intense isolation.

She noted in her final messages that she was the only child left. The pain of navigating that reality without a supportive mother clearly weighed heavily on her.