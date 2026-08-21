Today would have marked Hayden Panettiere's 37th birthday, just five days after the actress died at the age of 36. She had reportedly been looking forward to celebrating the milestone by travelling to Germany to spend time with her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya.

A source close to Panettiere said she 'was so excited to see' Kaya and had been telling people how much she was looking forward to the visit. The planned trip adds a poignant detail to the final days of the actress' life.

Today Would Have Been Panettiere's 37th Birthday

Panettiere was born on 21 August 1989 and died on 16 August 2026 in Greenville, South Carolina, just days before her 37th birthday.

Her father, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere, confirmed her death in a statement shared with ABC News, saying: 'It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.'

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'She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her, and to the millions who watched her onscreen,' he added.

Emergency services responded to a 911 call concerning an unresponsive woman at a Greenville residence at about 1:51pm on 16 August.

First responders attempted resuscitation after the actress suffered cardiac arrest. However, Panettiere was pronounced dead shortly after, at 2:32pm.

Late Star Planned To See Daughter for Her Birthday

Panettiere's planned trip to see Kaya was reportedly one of the things she had been most excited about in the days before her death.

Her longtime hairstylist and close friend, Erick Orellana, told Page Six that Kaya was 'always her absolute priority' and 'the absolute light of her life.' He recalled Panettiere regularly showing him photographs of her daughter and talking about her.

Panettiere shared Kaya with former fiancé Wladimir Klitschko. The couple became engaged in 2013 and welcomed their daughter in December 2014.

Following their separation, Klitschko became Kaya's primary caregiver while Panettiere sought treatment for postpartum depression and substance addiction. Kaya has resided in Germany with her father since 2018.

In May 2026, Panettiere spoke candidly about her relationship with Kaya during an appearance on Jay Shetty's podcast, saying she hoped they would eventually develop an 'incredible relationship and bond and friendship.'

Klitschko later paid tribute to Panettiere following her death, promising to preserve her memory for their daughter.

'To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was,' he wrote.

Hayden Panettiere's Death

Panettiere's death remains under investigation. The Greenville County Coroner's Office said an autopsy found no trauma contributing to her death, while authorities have not indicated that foul play was involved.

She died following cardiac arrest, with officials continuing to investigate what led to the medical emergency, including whether drugs or medication played a role.

Reports of a possible overdose emerged after emergency dispatch information referenced a suspected overdose, while Narcan, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, was reportedly found at the residence. However, authorities have not confirmed an overdose as the cause of death.

The actress, best known for her roles in Heroes and Nashville, had recently released her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, in which she shared details of motherhood, addiction and her struggles with postpartum depression.

Panettiere is survived by her 11-year-old daughter, Kaya, her parents, Alan 'Skip' Panettiere and former actress Lesley Vogel, and other family members.

Her death comes three years after her younger brother, actor Jansen Panettiere, died aged 28 in February 2023.