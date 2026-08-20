Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially moving back to the United Kingdom this August with Archie and Lilibet to establish a private home base.

The news came after the couple recently concluded a highly successful summer visit to Britain that included a private reunion with King Charles.

Six years after stepping down as senior royals and decamping to California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are executing the model they pitched in 2019.

They will keep their sprawling Montecito estate and a holiday property in Portugal while securing an undisclosed residence in Britain.

Sussexes Secure New UK Base as Children Start School

Prince Archie, now seven, and five-year-old Princess Lilibet are slated to begin their formal education at an unnamed British school this September.

Securing a permanent British foothold marks the family's first domestic anchor since they were asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage in 2023.

King Charles was reportedly informed of their definitive plans on Sunday, August 16, and welcomes the chance to see his grandchildren in a strictly private capacity.

The monarch remains adamant that the Sussexes will retain their status as private individuals without resuming official royal duties.

It is a wild turn of events for a couple who spent the better part of four years seemingly burning every institutional bridge they could find.

Navigating Security and Political Tides

Establishing a base in the UK suggests Harry feels a renewed sense of confidence regarding his family's long-running security battles.

The Duke lost his taxpayer-funded police protection upon stepping back from royal duties and has relentlessly argued that the government must conduct a fresh risk assessment.

A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on how their domestic security arrangements will be managed moving forward.

Beyond personal safety, the timing of this transatlantic pivot appears heavily influenced by an encroaching sense of political disillusionment across the pond.

The couple have reportedly grown weary of the current political climate in the United States as a deeply polarised election season approaches.

Tensions between the Sussexes and Donald Trump remain an incredibly bitter affair that regularly spills into the public domain.

When Trump claimed in January 2026 that NATO allies hung back from the frontlines in Afghanistan, Harry issued a brutally blunt public rebuke.

'I served there,' Harry stated plainly before noting he made lifelong friends and lost brothers in arms during the brutal conflict.

Trump returned fire in May, remarking on what Meghan had supposedly done to the Duke in a highly publicised conversation with royal biographer Robert Hardman.

Fleeing American political hostility for the quiet embrace of the British countryside is certainly one way to handle that kind of stuff.

Mending Fences or Maintaining Boundaries

Allies of the couple insist this move proves they have successfully built their independent life and are financially self-sufficient without taxpayer support.

Meghan will continue running her lifestyle brand internationally while Harry dedicates significantly more time to his UK patronages like WellChild.

Harry has been gradually thawing the ice with his father, but his relationship with Prince William remains completely frozen.

A source close to the family noted in July that the dynamic between the warring brothers is still entirely distant with absolutely no contact whatsoever.

The source admitted they thought things would have eased by now but confirmed there has been zero movement from William's side.

Harry himself told an outlet in 2025 that he would love a reconciliation because there was no point in continuing to fight.

The groundwork for this momentous return may have been laid much earlier than anyone initially realised.

During the 2025 WellChild Awards, singer Joss Stone recalled Harry asking incredibly specific questions about her own move back to Britain from Nashville.

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Stone noted that Harry was intensely curious about the quality of local schools and the overarching importance of community for growing children.

The family recently spent time at Althorp House with the Spencer family and paid their respects at Princess Diana's gravesite.

Meghan even shared idyllic vacation photographs featuring lakes and beaches just weeks ago, offering a subtle hint of their impending chapter.

They finally got exactly what they wanted all along, leaving the rest of us to watch how the monarchy adapts.