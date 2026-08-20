Fans of Perez Hilton raised immediate concerns regarding a health update after new red carpet promotional videos suddenly appeared on his official Instagram account late Tuesday night while the famous gossip blogger remains hospitalised in Miami.

The sudden digital activity follows a traumatic crisis on 4 August when emergency services rushed to the 42-year-old blogger's Miami home following multiple emergency calls reporting that he was engaging in self-harm during a live broadcast on TikTok.

According to an official statement released on his eponymous website, the former Belen Jesuit alumnus was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition where he remains under continuous medical care for both his physical and emotional state.

The entertainment writer had been completely inactive across his digital profiles since that fateful day, when his final post highlighted the Ted Lasso premiere in Brooklyn before the emergency occurred.

Unexpected Posts Confuse Fans

The unexpected Instagram uploads consisted of two fresh video clips captured during last week's New York City red carpet premiere of the upcoming feature film Spa Weekend.

One featured post shows Australian star Isla Fisher striking a pose in a shimmery dress, while the other captures her laughing alongside co-stars Anna Faris, Michelle Buteau, and Leslie Mann.

Both video captions described the comedy film as a hilarious project centred on a girls trip gone wrong that is set to hit cinemas this Friday.

Followers who have been closely monitoring the news surrounding his medical recovery were understandably perplexed to see routine entertainment promotional stuff popping up on his feed.

One confused fan commented 'How?' beneath the solo video of Fisher, while another anxiously wrote 'Is he OK?' in the reply section.

The veteran commentator, whose real name is Mario Lavandeira Jr, was clearly not the person personally posting the red carpet material online.

Family Steps In During Recovery

Addressing the widespread confusion, his younger sister Barbara Giarraffa took to his website to confirm that she has temporarily assumed responsibility for all digital management while her brother focuses on getting well.

The Los Angeles resident, who originally assisted her brother when he launched his iconic gossip website two decades ago, disclosed that she was physically present at the house when the emergency call was placed.

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Giarraffa, who was born and raised in Miami alongside her brother before the father of three relocated to Las Vegas a few years ago, appears to be enlisting outside assistance to keep the platform operational.

She specifically tagged celebrity photographer John Pascarella in the post, who subsequently reshared the Spa Weekend premiere coverage on his own social media profile.

It is certainly a wild experience seeing corporate promotional schedules grind forward while a human being is recovering in a hospital ward.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly regarding the precise timeline of his full return to public life.

Platform Bans and Mental Health Support

In the aftermath of the harrowing live video, TikTok officials acted decisively by permanently banning Hilton's account for violating the platform's strict community guidelines.

The dramatic removal of his profile on that video sharing platform ended a major distribution channel for the media personality, leaving his Instagram as one of the primary remaining outlets for his team.

Despite the surreal timing of the new movie clips, dedicated followers are continuing to use the comment section to send messages of support to the family during this challenging period.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or thoughts of self-harm, confidential support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 or dialing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255).