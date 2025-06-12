In combat sports, it's rare to see an athlete dominate with a single technique. Most fighters vary their strikes to avoid being predictable. But Mona Kimura is breaking the mould—and going viral for it.

This 24-year-old Japanese kickboxer is making waves on X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok for doing the unthinkable: taking down opponent after opponent with the same move—a brutal and precise side kick.

Who is Mona Kimura?

Mona Kimura is a professional kickboxer from Japan, trained in multiple disciplines but rooted in Taekwondo. She began martial arts at the age of four with karate, moved on to boxing by Year 4, and eventually aimed for the Olympics.

Known for her southpaw stance and sharp technique, Kimura transitioned to kickboxing to unleash her kicking skills. Her first big break came when she won the 2019 Japanese Women's Junior National Championships in the featherweight division.

She went on to represent Japan at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships. While she didn't take gold, the experience pushed her further into professional combat sports.

In 2024, she made her pro debut at Krush.167 in Tokyo's Korakuen Hall. Since then, she's joined K-1, Japan's top-tier kickboxing organisation, renowned for its elite fighters and electrifying matches.

Real Life Chun Li Making Rounds on the Internet

Videos of Kimura's fights are exploding online. What's catching everyone's attention? Her relentless use of side kicks—fired with speed, precision, and shocking power.

In one viral clip, she repeatedly side-kicks her opponent's face until they collapse. Her fans now call her a 'real-life Chun-Li', referencing the Street Fighter icon famous for her lightning-fast kicks.

Social media users are divided. Some wonder if the matches are real (yes, they are). Others praise her for mastering a single technique so well that no opponent can stop it.

'That competition was very impressive. Keep up the good work. You'll be an expert fighter one day,' one TikTok user commented.

Another added: 'It's kinda hard to land a punch if all the opponent is doing is throwing kicks.'

Kimura seems to embrace her unique style. Her Instagram is filled with training clips, match highlights, and gym selfies—showcasing the power behind her now-signature kicks.

A Real life Chun Li pic.twitter.com/wPRUfMZLjD — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 10, 2025

The Power of the Side Kick

The side kick is no gimmick. It's a proven weapon in martial arts. According to ONE Championship, it's also a key technique used by Joshua Pacio (aka The Passion), the Strawweight World Champion.

A well-placed side kick can knock an opponent off balance, prevent counters, and set up combinations. It's both defensive and offensive—and Kimura has mastered it like few others.

Why Mona Kimura is hard to ignore

Whether you're a fight fan or just scrolling TikTok, Mona Kimura is hard to ignore. Her ability to dominate with a single move is both rare and electrifying. In a sport where variety is king, Kimura is winning with precision, confidence, and simplicity.