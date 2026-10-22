Are Leigh-Anne Pinnock and JADE of Little Mix beefing? There is no evidence of a feud, but one fan compared the singers' solo streaming numbers, prompting Pinnock to respond.

'I'm LEGACY status. A daily streaming figure could never define that,' Pinnock said in response to a post comparing JADE's album, 'That's Showbiz Baby!', with her own, 'My Ego Told Me To'.

Streaming Numbers

The X user's screenshots showed JADE's album with 589,993 daily streams, an increase of 418.63%. Pinnock's album had 129,958 daily streams, down 23.54%. The user also wrote: 'See what happens when you're a positive, encouraging role model to younger girl groups vs a flop that loves drama?'

see what happens whe youre a positive encouraging role model to younger girl groups vs a flop that loves drama pic.twitter.com/Mau1Dfp1ro — B is feeling spooky 🎃 (@buniebbi) October 20, 2026

Pinnock responded sarcastically, saying she was usually too busy being a mother, wife and 'iconic' to respond to trolls. 'But as I sit here in my mansion by the fire, lapping up the fact that I've broken records, defied expectations, sold millions of records worldwide...' she wrote.

Ok I don’t usually respond to trolls because I’m generally too busy being a mum, a wife and just being iconic. But as I sit here in my mansion by the fire, lapping up the fact that I’ve broken records, defied expectations, sold millions of records worldwide... — Leigh-Anne (@LeighAnneMusic) October 21, 2026

She continued: '...and helped define an entire era of British pop music, I can't help but smile. 15 years in this industry, a successful solo career and still making history.'

Why JADE's Daily Streams Experienced a Surge

JADE's streaming figures also drew attention after her song 'Angel of My Dreams' featured in the Victoria's Secret (VS) fashion show. On Instagram, the VS post showing Kylie Jenner wearing the brand's Fantasy Bra on Sunday, 18 October 2026, garnered millions of likes.

The TikTok video featuring Jenner and the song also attracted millions of views. These figures indicate the clip's reach, although they do not establish how much it contributed to JADE's streaming increase.

JADE celebrated the moment by posting a video of herself on the Tube with her song playing in the background. 'Nobody on this tube knows that my debut single was playing while Kylie Jenner wore the fantasy bra at the VS fashion show,' she wrote.

Did Little Mix Break Up?

Perrie Edwards also released her self-titled debut solo album in September 2025. All three former Little Mix members have reached No. 3 on the UK Albums Chart with their solo debut albums.

While Perrie's album was released through Columbia and JADE's through RCA, Pinnock released 'My Ego Told Me To' independently. The three singers are now pursuing their solo careers. Pinnock is also appearing on 'Celebrity Traitors', where she has been having fun with actress Miranda Hart, whom she (jokingly) recruited to be the fourth member of Little Mix.

Despite their solo projects, the group has not formally disbanded. In a May interview with MTV, Pinnock said the members were enjoying their individual careers while looking forward to reuniting in the future.

'That's what makes it so special. We're all doing our own little thing, and knowing that one day we'll all come back together as well is amazing,' said Pinnock.

'Not a lot of girlbands can say that; I think it's quite a rare thing to still be as close as we are. Although we went through so much, we never stopped having each other's backs through all of it. We were so lucky to genuinely get on.'

Perrie has also said a reunion is planned with the remaining trio, meaning Jesy Nelson is not expected to return as a member.