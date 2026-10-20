Kylie Jenner has sparked fierce backlash after wearing Victoria's Secret's $50 million (£37 million) Fantasy Bra at the brand's 2026 fashion show. Critics questioned why the coveted piece went to a celebrity making her runway debut rather than one of the lingerie label's veteran Angels.

The beauty mogul made her first appearance as a Victoria's Secret runway model on 18 October in Los Angeles, wearing the extravagant diamond-covered creation. Although the moment was designed to bring back one of the brand's most famous traditions, the decision quickly divided fans, with some accusing the company of prioritising celebrity influence over modelling experience.

Kylie Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra Debut

The Fantasy Bra returned to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time since 2018, making Jenner's appearance an especially high-profile moment. Created in collaboration with jeweller Jacob & Co., the piece features 4,410 natural diamonds and a 75.54-carat Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its centre. The design reportedly took more than 1,000 hours to complete, with a team of 15 artisans involved in its creation.

Jenner walked the runway wearing the elaborate design with white feathered wings and a sheer miniskirt. Her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet, and her mother, Kris Jenner, were among those watching from the audience.

Victoria's Secret executives have defended the decision by pointing to Jenner's enormous cultural reach. Her ability to attract attention across fashion, beauty and entertainment made her a high-profile choice for the show's return to spectacle.

However, not everyone believed that influence alone justified giving her the brand's most recognisable lingerie creation.

Fans Question Why Veteran Angels Were Overlooked

Much of the criticism centred on the models who have spent years associated with Victoria's Secret but have never worn the Fantasy Bra. Online discussions highlighted veteran Angels and longtime runway favourites, with some fans arguing that the special piece should have gone to a model whose career had been closely tied to the brand.

One commenter on Reddit complained that the Fantasy Bra was meant for Angels who had earned the distinction, arguing that Jenner's first Victoria's Secret runway appearance made the choice difficult to accept. Another fan questioned why a longtime model such as Doutzen Kroes had never received the opportunity, despite her history with the company. Others suggested that established names such as Adriana Lima or Alessandra Ambrosio would have been more fitting choices.

The reaction was not entirely negative, however. Some viewers praised Jenner's appearance and argued that her star power could introduce Victoria's Secret to a younger audience.

Accusations of Buying Her Way Into the Show

The controversy intensified as social media users speculated about whether Jenner's wealth and connections had helped secure the opportunity. Some critics suggested that the decision reflected celebrity privilege rather than traditional modelling credentials. Others questioned whether the company had chosen her primarily to generate publicity and attract attention after years of changes to the fashion show.

However, there is no verified evidence that Jenner paid to wear the Fantasy Bra or bought her way into the runway presentation. The accusations remain online speculation, rather than an established account of how the casting decision was made.

The distinction matters because Victoria's Secret has openly emphasised Jenner's cultural influence as a reason for selecting her. That explanation may not satisfy fans who believe the Fantasy Bra should remain an exclusive honour for the brand's established models, but it does not prove that money changed hands.

In a separate social media post, some pointed out that the Angels seemingly ignored Jenner by the end of the show, describing her as walking aimlessly at the end of the runway while the models all hugged and congratulated each other. The alleged snub is unconfirmed and was a mere observation of online sleuths.

Victoria's Secret Faces a Debate Over Its Legacy

The backlash highlights a wider question about what the Fantasy Bra represents today. Historically, the piece served as a major career milestone for selected Victoria's Secret models, often celebrating their status within the brand.

By choosing Jenner, the company instead placed a celebrity with a substantial beauty business and social media following at the centre of its comeback.

For supporters, the move was a modern marketing decision that brought renewed attention to the show. For critics, it was a missed opportunity to recognise the Angels who helped build the Fantasy Bra's reputation.

Whether the controversy ultimately benefits Victoria's Secret remains to be seen. What is clear is that Jenner's appearance has reignited debate over celebrity influence, modelling credentials and who deserves the brand's most prestigious runway moment.