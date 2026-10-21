Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret debut in a Fantasy Bra valued at $50 million (£37.5 million) has drawn criticism over celebrity privilege, with some viewers questioning why she received the assignment.

The beauty entrepreneur made her first appearance on the brand's runway in Los Angeles on Sunday, 18 October, wearing the diamond-covered creation.

'This is so disrespectful to REAL models,' one Instagram commenter wrote beneath Victoria's Secret's post, adding: 'Just because she has money...'

The objection centred on Jenner receiving the assignment on her first appearance, although other viewers praised her performance and the company publicly explained its choice.

Why Victoria's Secret Chose Kylie Jenner

Victoria's Secret chief creative officer Adam Selman described Jenner as a 'cultural powerhouse', emphasising her influence beyond fashion and the entertainment value she brought to the show.

'Kylie really extends beyond fashion, beyond culture, beyond TV, beyond one singular thing,' Selman told Vogue.

He also described choosing 'an unexpected talent who has a massive following and massive cultural impact', linking Jenner's selection to her reach.

Selman said the Fantasy Bra's revival followed requests from fans after the previous year's show. Its return brought back one of the brand's most recognisable traditions, with Jenner chosen to introduce it to the runway again.

Fantasy Bra's Modelling Legacy

The Fantasy Bra tradition began in 1996, when Claudia Schiffer wore the inaugural version in a magazine advertisement. Subsequent wearers included Heidi Klum and Gisele Bündchen.

Its return followed an eight-year absence, with Elsa Hosk having worn the previous version in 2018.

Hosk received the assignment on her eighth Victoria's Secret runway appearance, according to The Daily Beast. Jenner, by contrast, wore the creation on her debut.

That difference featured in criticism from viewers who felt the assignment should recognise a model's experience and longstanding relationship with the brand. Victoria's Secret has not presented it as an honour reserved exclusively for models who have appeared in a particular number of shows.

Celebrity Privilege Under Fire

One Instagram commenter wrote: 'It feels disrespectful to the incredible models who have spent years working hard, perfecting their craft and earning their place in an industry that was once about more than just being famous.'

The comment questioned whether popularity was being prioritised over modelling experience.

On Reddit, another user wrote: 'The show is officially nothing but nepotism and influencers. RIP to the days of VS angels and real models.'

A nepo baby from Zionist family wearing a bra that costs the same as a small nation’s gdp, posing in a male gaze-off show for a company owned by a pedo that funded one of the biggest human trafficking schemes to date.



This photo belongs in history books pic.twitter.com/MlFkUsWfZM — LPC (@landpalestine) October 20, 2026

Another criticised Jenner's performance, writing: 'All these nepo babies severely lack sauce.'

The complaints focused on both her selection and her runway appearance, with some viewers arguing that celebrity status had become more important to the event than modelling credentials.

Other viewers welcomed her performance. 'Honestly, she was the best angel of the night,' one commenter wrote, according to The Daily Beast.

The reactions were not uniformly critical, and the company's explanation placed Jenner's following and cultural influence at the centre of its decision.

Inside Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra

Created with jeweller Jacob & Co., the piece featured more than 4,400 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat radiant-cut Fancy Vivid yellow diamond at its centre, according to Vogue.

Fifteen craftspeople spent more than 1,000 hours making the garment, which weighed just under four pounds. The $50 million (£37.5 million) figure is its reported valuation, not an amount Jenner was said to have paid.

The garment was built to Jenner's measurements and adjusted during fittings. Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo told Vogue that making an all-gold-and-diamond piece comfortable enough to move in was the project's biggest challenge.