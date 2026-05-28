Perrie Edwards has confirmed that Little Mix are actively planning a reunion for 2026, telling an interview in London this week that the chart-topping group will return '100 per cent' — but 'definitely as a three,' without former bandmate Jesy Nelson.

For context, Little Mix announced an indefinite hiatus in 2022 after a decade together, following Nelson's earlier departure from the group in 2020. The band, formed on The X Factor in 2011, went on to become one of the UK's most successful girl groups, with hits including Shout Out to My Ex and Black Magic, before the pressures of fame, solo ambitions, and, in Nelson's case, serious concerns about the music industry led them to step back.

Speaking to Attitude magazine, Edwards, 32, said the three remaining members, herself, Jade Thirlwall, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, had already started informally plotting their Little Mix comeback.

'Oh, 100 per cent,' she said when asked if a reunion was on the cards. 'I'm ready and raring. We always message each other and are bantering like, 'So how long until we do a reunion? Are we going to do one? Where is it?''

She added that the conversation between the three tends to be less about if and more about when. 'I'm like, just give me a ballpark time. Do you know what I mean? Just let me know when.'

When the interviewer pressed on whether that reunion would involve all four original members, Edwards was unequivocal. Asked if it would be the original line-up or a slimmed-down version, she replied: 'A three. Definitely a three.'

There has been no public suggestion from the band that relations between Nelson and the others are driving that decision. Instead, the picture painted in recent months is of a former member who has consciously stepped away from what she has described as a damaging environment, now focused on caring for her young family.

Jesy Nelson's Exit Casts Long Shadow Over Little Mix Reunion

Any Little Mix reunion inevitably has to reckon with Jesy Nelson's departure and what followed. Nelson left the group in 2020, citing mental health struggles. She then attempted a solo career, releasing the single Boyz in 2021.

The track, and particularly its music video, drew heavy criticism, with Nelson accused of 'blackfishing,' adopting aesthetics associated with Black culture, and facing a wave of online backlash that quickly overshadowed the music itself. The controversy marked a sharp break from Little Mix's broadly positive public image and appears to have reinforced Nelson's disillusionment with the wider industry.

In her Amazon Prime documentary, Nelson, now 34, gave a stark assessment of why she no longer sees a place for herself in mainstream pop.

'There is something dark about the music industry I think and you can never get away from that,' she said. 'I love music, I love making it, I loved performing but the minute I have to put it out and do all the crap that comes with it it's then not fun for me and that is for me is why I personally do not think I'll go back into doing music again.'

That sentiment has not softened over time. Weeks after the documentary aired, Nelson reiterated that her priorities had shifted entirely.

Little Mix Plans Leave Jesy Nelson Focused On Family

Since stepping back from music, Nelson has largely receded from the public eye, except to share updates about her twin daughters, Ocean Jade and Story Monroe. The girls, who recently turned one, have been diagnosed with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a serious genetic condition that affects muscle function.

Nelson has been open about how caring for the twins now eclipses any thoughts of returning to the studio or stage. 'My girls are my main focus, I'll be honest with you, I've not got time, I really don't,' she said in a recent interview.

That reality sits behind Edwards' 'definitely as a three' remark. There is no indication from Nelson that she is reconsidering her view of the music industry or her decision to walk away, and there has been no public suggestion from her camp that she is involved in the reunion talks. Nothing has been formally confirmed by representatives for Little Mix, and until an official announcement is made, all timelines and plans should be taken with a grain of salt.

For fans, however, the fact that Edwards is openly talking about logistics, not hypotheticals, will register as the clearest sign yet that the Little Mix machine is slowly humming back to life. The singer is already easing herself into large-scale live performance again, with a solo set booked for the London festival Mighty Hoopla this weekend.

Industry details remain unresolved. There is no confirmed date for new music, no tour schedule, and no official branding for the trio's return. Questions will linger over how they reframe the Little Mix legacy without one of its founding members, and whether Nelson's criticisms of the industry cast a longer shadow over their next chapter than the band would like.