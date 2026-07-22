Former Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and Rizzle Kicks musician Jordan Stephens have ended their six-year relationship, according to reports, although neither has publicly confirmed the claim.

If confirmed by Thirlwall and Stephens, the split would mark the end of one of British pop's most admired celebrity relationships, with the pair said to have made the mutual decision after discussing their future.

Frank Discussions Lead to Quiet Separation

According to The Sun, Thirlwall, 33, and Stephens, 34, quietly separated earlier this year following what a source described as 'frank discussions' about their long-term future.

The publication reported that they remain on good terms despite ending their romance, while representatives for both artists have reportedly been approached for comment.

A source told the newspaper: 'Jade and Jordan had a very serious and loving relationship but recently they have had some frank discussions about their future and have decided to separate.

'It's not been an easy time but they've both been throwing themselves into work,' the source added.

'Their friends adore them as a couple and are really hoping they get back together but it's still very raw at the moment.'

Signs Before the Reported Split

Speculation about the couple's relationship had been mounting in recent months after they were rarely seen together in public.

The rumours gathered pace when the pair did not publicly mark their sixth anniversary, while Thirlwall attended Little Mix bandmate Perrie Edwards' wedding without Stephens.

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According to reports, Stephens removed photos featuring Thirlwall from his social media accounts and unfollowed several people within her close circle. Thirlwall reportedly also did the same, further fuelling speculation among fans.

Despite the growing rumours, neither artist publicly commented on the state of their relationship before the reports emerged.

From Lockdown Romance to Pop Power Couple

Thirlwall and Stephens first connected during the UK's coronavirus lockdown in 2020 after she messaged him on social media. Their early dates took place over video calls before they met in person for socially distanced walks around London.

The couple made their first public appearance together in July 2020 at a Black Trans Lives Matter protest in London.

Thirlwall later confirmed their relationship in an interview with Cosmopolitan, revealing she was drawn to Stephens after learning he had portrayed a drag queen in the 2019 film Tucked.

Recalling the moment, she said: 'When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that's it. He's perfect. Sign me up! A straight man who's willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.'

Over the following years, the pair became one of British pop's best-known couples.

They frequently spoke warmly about one another in interviews, reportedly split their time between London and Margate, and regularly supported each other's creative and professional milestones.

Busy Careers Continue

The reported split comes during a busy period for both artists. Since Little Mix announced its hiatus, Thirlwall has focused on her solo career, releasing new music, performing at festivals and promoting her debut album.

Stephens has continued working with Rizzle Kicks while expanding his career across podcasting, writing and mental health advocacy.

Neither Thirlwall nor Stephens has publicly addressed the reported split.