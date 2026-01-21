A heated exchange on CNN's Newsnight has thrust author Leigh McGowan into viral fame after she sharply mocked Republican commentator Scott Jennings for his casual take on the delayed release of Jeffrey Epstein's files. Jennings remarked that people should not 'get our knickers in a twist' over the Justice Department's lapse in meeting the legal deadline for unveiling documents tied to Epstein's sex trafficking offences.

McGowan, in a biting response, highlighted the horror of child rape allegations with sarcasm. By 21 January 2026, the clip had garnered millions of views across various social media channels.

The On-Air Confrontation

The panel discussion ignited when host John Berman pointed out that a month had passed since the statutory release date with minimal documents disclosed. Jennings, a veteran of the Bush administration and regular CNN pundit, conceded that the department ought to comply with the law but minimised the concern: 'Let's not get our knickers in a twist here.'

His smirk during the statement drew immediate ire. McGowan, host of the PoliticsGirl podcast, cut in: 'Yeah, let's not get our knickers in a twist over child rape,' delivering it in a haughty accent accompanied by a forced laugh. She deemed his demeanour 'insane' and 'horrifying,' stressing that the files expose a 'multinational, multi-generational child and woman sex trafficking ring.'

Jennings tried to clarify his position on legal observance, but McGowan countered that the 30-day overrun and absent justifications for redactions showed non-compliance. She asserted that such actions smack of concealment, unbecoming of the innocent.

Understanding the Epstein Files Delay

The root of the row is the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Congress passed with strong support, obliging the Justice Department to publish all eligible documents by 19 December 2025. Epstein, the disgraced financier who died in 2019, was at the centre of a network involving prominent figures from politics, business, and entertainment in trafficking activities.

Despite the mandate, merely under 1% of the materials have surfaced, burdened with unexplained redactions.

McGowan accused the Trump-led DOJ of deliberate procrastination, perhaps to safeguard influential names. The legislation followed the conclusion of Ghislaine Maxwell's appeal, which had kept the files sealed until this year.

Once again, the Epstein files were sealed until the end of Ghislane Maxwell‘s appeal. So they were only available starting this year. — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) January 20, 2026

On air, McGowan advocated for unsparing exposure: if the files incriminate Democrats, Republicans, royalty, global leaders, or celebrities, they must all be held accountable. The postponement has bred suspicions of a cover-up, drawing criticism from Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Viral Spread and Public Response

The footage exploded online, accumulating tens of thousands of interactions in mere hours. McGowan posted the segment on X, urging to 'release the Epstein files' and dismantle the culpable networks, amassing over 20,000 likes by 21 January 2026.

I’m over this. Release the Epstein files. Bring them all down. pic.twitter.com/NuEA9mo4vW — PoliticsGirl (@IAmPoliticsGirl) January 20, 2026

Supporters hailed her for erasing Jennings' complacency, with phrases like 'wiping the smug off his face' common in comments. The episode has intensified public clamour for full transparency.

Amid escalating attention, the Justice Department has provided no updated schedule for adherence. Proponents maintain that complete revelation is vital for justice, irrespective of the powerful it might unseat. The ongoing Epstein files delay continues to stoke debates on power and openness.