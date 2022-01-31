Lewis Hamilton fans will be delighted to finally get a glimpse of their idol over a month since he went dark following a heartbreaking loss at last season's championship decider in Abu Dhabi. The Briton has been spotted out and about all the way in Los Angeles, California, where he appeared to be in good spirits.

The 2021 F1 championship was decided in the final race of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 12. Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen arrived at the final race level on points with Hamilton, and eventually claimed the victory and the Drivers' Championship title.

However, the result was completely unexpected as Hamilton was dominant throughout the race. He led all the way and had a massive advantage before a late safety car triggered by Nicholas Latifi's crash allowed the rest of the pack to close the gap. A controversial call by race director Michael Massi to let five cars unlap themselves allowed Verstappen to get right behind Hamilton's Mercedes before the race was resumed with one lap to go.

The Red Bull's fresher tyres literally ate up Hamilton's Mercedes, which was running on 40-lap old rubber. The victory and the title went to the Dutchman, and Hamilton has been completely quiet ever since.

He was photographed with Prince Charles days after the finale, as he was formally knighted in a belated event that was previously postponed due to the pandemic. Since then, Hamilton had been out of sight, choosing to also skip the FIA prize giving gala.

In the new photos, Sir Lewis can be seen enjoying a milkshake and interacting with some fans who recognised him around LA. He is still all the way on the other side of the globe, even as many drivers have started to share posts from back at their respective factories. There is still some doubt about whether or not Hamilton will return to the grid this season, but the answer will soon be revealed as the first race approaches. The season opener is scheduled to take place on March 20 in Bahrain.