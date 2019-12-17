Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton believes that 2020 is a fresh start for him. He said the new year is another chance for him to prove himself against the new generation Formula 1 drivers.

The British racer won his sixth world championship title in 2019, and next year he has the opportunity to equal Michael Schumacher's all-time record of seven titles. Hamilton claimed that he felt it "surreal" to have his name mentioned in relation to the German racing icon.

The 34-year-old racer finished second in the public vote for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Award, behind English cricketer Ben Stokes.

He said, "Each year, it's a new, fresh start for everyone, a new chance to rise to the challenge. You know, honestly, I never look at records. I don't really know why. I just remember growing up in Stevenage and watching Michael Schumacher win world championships, so it's very, very surreal still to this day to have my name brought up in the same sentence as his. That's a real honour and something my family are very, very proud of. I am inspired by so many people who are here in the UK, here in the audience, so many of the sportsmen and women who are doing great, great things."

In 2019, Hamilton won 11 out of the 21 Grands Prix on his way to lifting the world title. This year has been incredible for him. Nevertheless, the Briton is already eyeing challenges that might come in 2020.

BBC says that Hamilton's biggest threat is his teammate Valtteri Bottas. Newer challenges might also arise, courtesy of Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Both of them are just 22 years old and finished last season in the third and fourth positions respectively, behind Hamilton and Bottas.

Speaking of his team and the new challenges waiting for him, Hamilton said that each year he starts with focusing on raising the bar. He also said that being a champion is not easy and he is ready to accept the challenges that might come his way. Additionally, he also mentioned being proud to be part of Mercedes.